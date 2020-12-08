Clem Labega Square parking lot open to the public

Philipsburg – The government of St. Maarten hereby informs that the Clem Labega Square parking lot is momentarily not in operation for paid parking. As such, the general public is allowed to make use of the parking lot at no charge until the booth is operational once again. Persons parking their vehicle at the parking lot will be doing so at their own risk and are to ensure that they enter via the main entrance of the parking and not the exit. During this time, the government assumes no liability for any accident, theft or damages to any vehicle parked at the Clem Labega Square parking lot.

In addition, the general public is reminded that the parking lot at the old government administration building is not a public parking area. This parking lot accommodates parking for the Members of Parliament, their staff, the High Councils, the Court House staff and other civil servants in possession of their pass. All unauthorized vehicles parked on workdays will be towed away at the owner’s expense. The government also assumes no liability for any accident, theft or damages to any unauthorized vehicle parked at the side, front and back of the old government administration building.