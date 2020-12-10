“.. Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. ta ratifiká su partisipashon na Elekshon di Parlamento 2021 ku Partido Nashonal di Pueblo ..”

E polítiko Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. den kontienda pa lista di PNP

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. un polítiko ya konosí, ku a partisipá na dos elekshon último riba un lista ku ya no tin eksistensia mas. Algun luna pasá e la uni su mes na e tolda bèrdè.

Un partido di hopi trayektoria, ku hopi eksperensha i konosementu polítiko i di gobernashon. E polítiko yòn mas votá di nos elektorado a analisá su trayektoria den polítika i e filosofia di e diferente partidonan ku tin i ku a aserk’é. E la yega na e konklushon ku e vehíkulo ku mas ta pas ku n’e ta e partido bèrdè, e partido mas balansá i ku mihó refleho di nos komunidat. Kaminda ku su aporte por ta un revolushon di kambio den e manera di traha pa nos nashon.

Partido Nashonal di Pueblo a akseptá Mercelina ku brasa habrí, di manera ku pa medio di su trayektoria a rebibá e ala hubenil di e partido den konsepto nobo ku ta ‘Hubentut Nashonal’ ku a produsí proyektonan manera ‘Porta Habrí’, ‘Green Fitness’, revitalisá huntu e plannan di komunikashon, i yudando e komishon di Enseñansa ku ‘Formashon di Lidernan den Polítika’ i e Maneho di Base di PNP.

Alabes Gwendell a kuminsá un reto personal pa konektá bek ku aliansanan den Reino i Internashonal di PNP, pa asina investigá mas profundo e historia di Doktor Moises Frumencio Da Costa Gomez i personahenan klave di e partido. Asina el a sinta ku hopi di e lidernan di pasado dje partido, pa yud’é krea perspektiva pa futuro. Uniendo su mes na e partido, e ta mira komo responsabilidat primario pa a konosé e kultura, pa sa di unda nos ta bini, i yuda determiná unda nos mester bai. E dicho di konopá kabuya bieu na kabuya nobo, no por keda na palabra so, si no echonan tambe i e kambio ta kuminsá serka nos mes.

PNP apesar di ta un partido di trayektoria i añanan di eksistensha, ketu bai a sa di inová, loke hopi ta kere ku awe ta nobo – ya PNP a bini kuné i a konosé den polítika. Entre otro e partido a anunsiá último di skohe pa un proseso di solisitut transparente i nobo pa medio di un portal digital, pa por partisipá na próksimo elekshon di Mart 2021.

Gwendell na su turno a hasi uzo di e oportunidat i a indiká diferente motibu pa uni su mes na e vehíkulo polítiko bèrdè i a motivá dikon e lo ke ta riba lista di partido pa próksimo elekshon.

E la partisipá na previo elekshon i ku sosten amplio, di mas di 400 voto personal e ta mira su mes sigur komo un balor agregá riba lista pa yuda e partido haña representashon bèk den parlamento.

Mercelina ta konvensí ku una bes bo duna un kara nobo ku konosementu i disiplina e oportunidat, nan por ta e diferensha pa yuda yega na representashon bèk den parlamento.

Asina bo por a mira, ku diferenshanan mínimo di entre 400 pa 500 voto por kosta un partido òf netamente duna nan e empuhe pa haña representashon. Esei ta un lès pa nos tur, ku ta analisá polítika profundo.

Gwendell ta indiká alabes ku mirando parlamento aktual, bo ta mira ku e representashon di hóben adulto ta un indikadó pa e nesesidat di kambio i idea nan nobo i bèrdè, pa futuro generashonnan.

Terminando e ta hasi un yamada, pa tur e hendenan ku a sinti su falta, ku e ta bèk na Kòrsou, pa tantu e hóbennan, i adultonan skèrpi ku ta aserk’é i esnan interesá pa sigui e desaroyonan riba su plataformanan digital Facebook (www.fb.com/gmercelinajr), Instagram (www.instagram.com/wenshow), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/wenshow) paso 2021 nos ta #BanHèndel.

“.. Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. ratifies his decision with the People’s National Party of Curaçao for the Parliamentary Elections 2021 ..”

He’s currently in the candidate selection for the list of PNP

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Gwendell Mercelina, Jr., a well-known politician, who participated in the last two elections on a list that no longer exists. Few months ago after a long process he joined the green organization.

PNP is a respected party with a lot of governmental knowledge and political experience in the Dutch Kingdom since 1948. While being the youngest politician with the most electoral votes in the Curaçao history, he analyzed the different philosophies and trajectory of political parties that approached him. He came to conclusion that the most fitting vehicle to his views is the green one, PNP is the most balanced and greatest reflection of our community.

Mercelina was gracefully welcomed in the People’s National Party, where he immediately started with the revamp of the youth wing, ‘Hubentut Nashonal’ (National Youth), that produced projects such as ‘Porta Habrí’ (Open Door), ‘Green Fitness’, he supported the Education commission with the ‘Leaders in Politics educational program’ for the Juancho Evertsz Academy, and the base management of the PNP.

For his personal political development he started connecting with the Kingdom and international allies of the PNP, alongside with a profound research on Doctor Moises Frumencio Da Costa Gomez and the key figures of the party. To help him create prospective for the future he sat with many past prominent leaders of the party. Joining the PNP, he sees the responsibility to understand the organizational culture, so one can understand the past and be an catalyst in designing the future.

PNP while being a party with loads of experience, has been always innovating, for what many think is ‘new’ the PNP has already experienced in the past politics. For example now the party has announced a digital form of application for prospective candidates for the PNP list in the running for the next elections in March 2021, a process which is new, innovative and more transparent in the local scene.

Gwendell complying with his purpose made use of the opportunity, and ratified his view on why he is joining the green vehicle for the next elections.

The wide support Mercelina received in the previous elections with a solid number of 400 personal votes, serves as an added value to help the party get back on its rails as a designer for its nations future in the parliament.

He is convinced that once new faces with discipline and knowledge are given the chance, they can be of great difference to help get back on the right track for the green party just as Doctor always said in making space for new blood.

Just as we could’ve experienced already that a minimum of 400 to 500 votes can cost a party a seat or be the best push needed for the representation. And that’s a political lesson we should all analyze profoundly in our democratic system.

The actual parliament serves as an indicator of the drastic need for change within representation, with Gwendell you can see from his actions the dire essence of freshness, new bold and green ideas for future generations.

Finishing he makes a call on all that missed him during these times, he’s back and more determined, for the sharp young and mature that are interested in his political steps, follow his developments on his digital platforms Facebook (www.fb.com/gmercelinajr), Instagram (www.instagram.com/wenshow), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/wenshow) because in 2021 it’s time for #LetsHandle.

“..Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. bekrachtigt zijn besluit met de Nationale Volkspartij van Curaçao voor de parlementsverkiezingen 2021 ..”

Hij staat momenteel in de kandidatenelectie voor de lijst van PNP

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Gwendell Mercelina, Jr., een bekende politicus, die deelnam aan de laatste twee verkiezingen op een lijst die niet meer actief is. Enkele maanden geleden trad hij na een lang proces toe tot de groene organisatie.

De National Volkspartij (PNP) is een gerespecteerde partij met veel regeringskennis en politieke ervaring in het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden sinds 1948. Hoewel hij de jongste politicus was met de meeste electorale stemmen in de Curaçaose geschiedenis, analyseerde hij de verschillende filosofieën en trajecten van politieke partijen die hem benaderden. Hij kwam tot de conclusie dat het meest passende vehikel voor zijn opvattingen de groene is. PNP is de meest evenwichtige en het beste weerspiegeling van onze gemeenschap.

Mercelina werd gracieus verwelkomd in de Nationale Volkspartij, waar hij meteen begon met de vernieuwing van de jeugdvleugel/jongerenraad, ‘Hubentut Nashonal’ (Nationale Jeugd), die projecten opleverde als ‘Porta Habrí’, ‘Green Fitness’, hij steunde de onderwijscommissie met het ‘Leiders in de Politiek educatietraject’ voor de Academie Juancho Evertsz, en het basisbeheer van de PNP.

Voor zijn persoonlijke politieke ontwikkeling begon hij contact te leggen met de internationale- en Koninkrijksbondgenoten van de PNP, naast een diepgaand onderzoek naar dokter Moises Frumencio Da Costa Gomez en de sleutelfiguren van de partij. Allemaal om hem te helpen een toekomstperspectief te creëren, ging hij samen in gesprek met vele prominente leiders van de partij uit het verleden.

Hij komt bij de PNP en ziet de verantwoordelijkheid om de organisatiecultuur te begrijpen, maar zodat men het verleden kan begrijpen en een katalysator kan zijn bij het ontwerpen van de toekomst.

PNP is weliswaar een partij met veel ervaring, maar was altijd met innovatie bezig geweest, want wat velen denken dat nu ‘nieuw’ is, heeft de PNP al meegemaakt in de politiek in het verleden. Zo heeft de partij nu een digitaal aanmeldingsformulier aangekondigd voor potentiële kandidaten voor de PNP-lijst die in de ‘running’ zijn voor de volgende verkiezingen in maart 2021, een proces dat nieuw, innovatief en transparanter is in de lokale scene.

Gwendell maakte direct van de gelegenheid gebruik en bekrachtigde zijn mening over de reden waarom hij zich bij de groene vehikel aansluit voor de volgende verkiezingen.

De brede steun die Mercelina bij de vorige verkiezingen ontving met een stevig aantal van 400 persoonlijke stemmen, dient als een toegevoegde waarde om de partij te helpen weer op de rails te komen als ontwerper voor de toekomst van de natie binnen het parlement.

Hij is ervan overtuigd dat zodra nieuwe gezichten met discipline en kennis de kans krijgen, ze een groot verschil kunnen zijn om weer op het goede spoor voor de groene partij te komen, zoals Doctor altijd zei bij het maken van ruimte voor nieuw bloed.

Net zoals we al hadden kunnen ervaren dat een minimum van 400 tot 500 stemmen een partij een zetel kan kosten of de beste push kan zijn die nodig is voor de vertegenwoordiging. En dat is een politieke les die we allemaal grondig moeten analyseren in ons democratisch systeem.

De huidige parlement dient als een indicator te zijn van de drastische behoefte aan verandering binnen vertegenwoordiging, met Gwendell kun je aan zijn acties de essentie van nieuwe gedurfde en groene ideeën voor toekomstige generaties zien.

Eindigend, wilt Gwendell tegen iedereen zeggen die hem deze tijden heeft gemist, dat hij is terug en meer vastberaden. Speciaal voor alle scherpe jongeren en volwassen die geïnteresseerd zijn in zijn politieke stappen, alle ontwikkelingen van hem te volgen op zijn digitale platforms Facebook (www.fb.com/gmercelinajr ), Instagram (www.instagram.com/wenshow), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/wenshow) want in 2021 is het tijd voor #BanHèndel.

“..Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. ratifica su decisión con el Partido Nacional Popular de Curazao para las elecciones parlamentarias de 2021 ..”

Actualmente está en la selección de candidatos para la lista de PNP

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Gwendell Mercelina, Jr., conocido político, que participó en las dos últimas elecciones en una lista que ya no existe. Hace unos meses después de un largo proceso se incorporó a la organización verde.

El PNP es un partido respetado con mucho conocimiento gubernamental y experiencia política en el Reino de Holanda desde 1948. Si bien es el político más joven con más votos electorales en la historia de Curazao, analizó las diferentes filosofías y trayectoria de los partidos políticos que se le acercaron. Llegó a la conclusión de que el vehículo más adecuado a sus puntos de vista es el verde, PNP es el reflejo más equilibrado y mejor de nuestra comunidad.

Mercelina fue gratamente recibida en el Partido Nacional del Pueblo, donde inmediatamente comenzó con la remodelación del ala juvenil, ‘Hubentut Nashonal’ (Juventud Nacional), que produjo proyectos como ‘Porta Habrí’ (Puerta Abierta), ‘Green Fitness’, apoyó a la comisión de Educación con el ‘Programa educativo Líderes en Política’ para la Academia Juancho Evertsz, y la gestión de base del PNP.

Para su desarrollo político personal comenzó a conectarse con los aliados internacionales y el Reino del PNP, junto con una profunda investigación sobre el doctor Moisés Frumencio Da Costa Gómez y las figuras clave del partido. Para ayudarlo a crear perspectivas para el futuro, se sentó con muchos líderes anteriores prominentes del partido. Al unirse a la PNP, ve la responsabilidad de comprender la cultura organizacional, para que uno pueda comprender el pasado y ser un catalizador en el diseño del futuro.

El PNP, si bien es un partido con mucha experiencia, siempre ha estado innovando, por lo que muchos piensan lo que es “nuevo”, el PNP ya lo ha experimentado en la política pasada. Por ejemplo, ahora el partido ha anunciado un formulario de solicitud digital para los posibles candidatos a la lista del PNP en la carrera por las próximas elecciones de marzo de 2021, un proceso nuevo, innovador y más transparente en el escenario local.

Gwendell cumpliendo con su propósito aprovechó la oportunidad y ratificó su punto de vista sobre por qué se suma al vehículo verde para las próximas elecciones.

El amplio apoyo que recibió Mercelina en las elecciones anteriores con un sólido número alrededor de 400 votos personales, sirve como un valor agregado para ayudar al partido a volver sobre sus rieles como diseñador para el futuro de su nación en el parlamento.

Está convencido de que una vez que se les da la oportunidad a las caras nuevas con disciplina y conocimiento, pueden ser de gran diferencia para ayudar a volver al camino correcto para la organización verde, como siempre dijo el Doctor al hacer espacio para sangre nueva.

Tal como ya pudimos haber experimentado, un mínimo de 400 a 500 votos puede costarle un escaño a un partido o ser el mejor impulso necesario para la representación. Y esa es una lección política que todos deberíamos analizar profundamente en nuestro sistema democrático.

El parlamento actual sirve como un indicador de la drástica necesidad de un cambio dentro de la representación, con Gwendell se puede ver en sus acciones la esencia de la frescura, nuevas ideas audaces y verdes para las generaciones futuras.

Terminando hace un llamado a todos los que lo extrañaron en estos tiempos, está de regreso y más decidido, para los jóvenes y maduros agudos que estén interesados en sus pasos políticos, sigan sus desarrollos en sus plataformas digitales Facebook (www.fb.com/gmercelinajr ), Instagram (www.instagram.com/wenshow), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/wenshow) porque en 2021 es el momento de #BanHèndel.