Di e 10 hendenan ku a tèst pa Covid-19, 2 a resultá di ta positivo.

Riba 11 di desèmber tin 7 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 142 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

Onder de 10 geteste mensen zijn er 2 positieve gevallen van Covid-19 ontdekt.

Op 11 december telt Bonaire 7 actieve gevallen van Covid-19.

142 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

2 of the 10 persons who tested for Covid-19 got an positive result.

On December 11th Bonaire has 7 active cases of Covid-19.

142 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

