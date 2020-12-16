INTERNASHONAL NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL TONY CASTRO DETENE NA SCHIPHOL PA TRANSPORTE DI DROGA December 16, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Konosido presentado i dj Tony Castro detene huntu ku algun persona mas na schiphol pa transporte di droga, for di tres siman pasa a sinti falta di e DJ / lokutor Tony Castro i a resulta ku ela wordu deteni foi 3 siman pa transporte di droga KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
