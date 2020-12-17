From: Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

Philipsburg,16 december 2020

Update on robbery stabbing that took place in Van Romondt Steeg in Philipsburg

Police are still searching for two suspects who robbed a man of his gold necklace on the Van Romondt Steeg in Philipsburg last night December 15th 2020 around 07.15 pm.

During the robbery, the victim with the initials V.M. was severely ill-treated by one of the suspects with a knife. The victim suffered severe lacerations to his chest and face. The victim was later rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center in a critical condition.

A search was carried out in the Philipsburg area by the patrols. Officers were not able to locate the two suspects. Later in the evening, the police received information from the SMMC that the victim was operated on by the doctor and is now in stable condition.

The Detective Department investigating this case are asking anyone who may have any information regarding the armed robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205. Persons can also use the anonymous tip-line by dialing 9300 or send a message to our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

The Police Force is asking the community of Sint Maarten and businesses to remain vigilant during this period.

Two men arrested for trying to sell a stolen scooter online.

In a coordinated operation between the police patrol and the staff of the Detective Department, arrested two men suspected of the theft or fencing of a stolen scooter on Welfare Road at approximately 12:10 p.m. on 15 December 2020.

It appeared that the suspects with the initials J.E. and V.J. tried to sell a stolen scooter to the original owners via Facebook, which was stolen a few days earlier. An victim told the police that she had seen her scooter, which had been reported stolen earlier, for sale online. The victim also indicated that she had made contacted the persons who were trying to sell the scooter and that they were willing to sell the scooter to her.

After consulting with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was decided for the detectives whould meet the sellers of the scooter at a specified location on the Welfare Road. Around 12.00 noon, the suspects J.E. and V.J. appeared at the meeting place with the stolen scooter.

Both suspects were immediately arrested by the detectives and taken to the police station where they were they are being held for questioning . The scooter that the suspects had in their possession was also confiscated. This investigation is still ongoing.