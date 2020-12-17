CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA ANUNSIA KOMPETENSIA DI ARTE DI PASKU

Habrí pa studiantenan di skolnan primario i sekundario den region

Willemstad 16 di Desèmber 2020 – Artistanan aspirante i esnan mas avansá ku sa usa kuashi òf pòtlot tin un oportunidat pa demostrá nan talento durante di e temporada aki di fin di aña.

CIBC FirstCaribbean a anunsiá su Kompetensia di arte di Pasku Karibense pa studiantenan di skol primario i sekundario ku ta biba den e 16 teritorionan kaminda e banko tin presensia. Studiantenan por usa fèrfnan di awa tradishonal òf medio kombiná pa pinta nan interpretashon di e tópiko selektá.

“E aña aki tabata un aña ekstraordinario pa hóbennan den nos region ora ku nan e keda fòrsá di nabegá den henter un aserkamentu kompletamente nobo di haña lès i biba komo resultado di e pandemia di COVID-19. Nos ta kere ku ekspreshon artístiko por yuda deshogá algun di retonan di e aña aki.” Sra.Debra King, Director di Corporate Communications di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

El a bisa tambe ku e kompetensia ku ta habri pa partisipá di 15 di desèmber pa 15 di yanüari lo permití e partisipantenan pa eksplorá i ekspresá na talento kreativo riba dos tema prinsipal, “Spar bo sèn- Dikon Nos Mester Spar” pa studiante di skolnan primario i “E banko di futuro” pa studiantenan di skol sekundario.”

Partisipantenan di skolnan primario lo keda partí den dos grupo di edatnan 4 pa 7 i di edatnan 8 pa 11 aña, miéntras esnan di skolnan di sekundario lo keda partí den kategoria di 11 pa 14 aña di edat i kategoria 15 pa 18 aña di edat. Studiantenan di skolnan primario por usa fèrf di awa, kreit i fèrf di zeta pa por traha nan piesa di arte miéntras ku e studiantenan di skol sekundario por skohe pa hasi esaki di forma digital, media miksto, fèrf di zeta òf awa i akríliko.

Potrèt di tur loke keda entregá, mustrando tur detaye di e piesa di arte, mester keda mandá via di e-mail pa ChristmasArtCompetition@cibcfcib.com pa mas tardá dia 15 di yanüari 2021. E tópiko di e e-mail mester ta- CIBC FirstCaribbean Christmas Art Competition- nòmber di e pais. Den e teksto di e meil mester tin bo nòmber kompletu, edat i adrès.

E ganadónan lo keda anunsiá na komienso di Febrüari i e premionan lo keda entregá. Lo premia e ganadó apsoluto i esnan ku sali na e di dos i terser lugá.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES CARIBBEAN CHRISTMAS ART COMPETITION

Open to regional primary and secondary school students

Willemstad, December 16, 2020 –Young aspiring artists and those more advanced with the paintbrush or pencil all have an opportunity to show case their talents over the Yuletide Season.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced its Caribbean Christmas Art competition for primary and secondary school students resident in territories across its 16-member corporate footprint. Students will be able to use traditional watercolors or mixed media to render their interpretation of selected topics.

“This year has been an extraordinary one for our region’s youth as they have been forced to navigate a whole new approach to learning and living as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that artistic expression can be a vent of sorts for some of this year’s challenges,” said Mrs. Debra King, Director of Corporate Communications at CIBC FirstCaribbean.

She said the competition which runs from December 15, 2020 to January 15, 2021 would allow the entrants to explore and express their creative talents along two main themes, “Save Your Money – Why Do We Need to Save” for primary school students and “The Bank of the Future”, for secondary school students.

The primary school entrants will be divided into two categories – 4 -7 and 8 – 11 while those from the secondary schools will be divided into 11 – 14 and 15 – 18 categories. Primary school students can use watercolour, crayon or paint for their entries while secondary students have a choice of digital, mixed media, paint – water colour or acrylic.

Photos of all entries showing clear details of the work of art should be emailed to ChristmasArtCompetition@cibcfcib.com on or before 15th January 2021. The subject line of the email should read – CIBC FirstCaribbean Christmas Art Competition – Name of Country. Entrants should include their full name, age and address in the body of the email.

The winners will be announced in early February and their prizes awarded. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place.