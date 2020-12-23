Sint Maarten Police: Young man dies of injuries after being ill-treated by unknown persons in Cole-bay  

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, December 22th 2020

Young man dies of injuries after being ill-treated by unknown persons in Cole-bay

The police patrols and detectives were directed to the parking lot of Ace mega Center on December 7th 2020 approximately 06.30 pm where a male adult f was located with severe head injuries.

Upon arrival, the officers were informed by a security guard, that the victim came walking from the direction of Well-road and collapsed on the parking lot.

The police noticed that the victim who was later identified as J.C. had injuries to his head that was bleeding profusely.

He was treated on the scene by paramedics and rushed to the Sint Maarten medical Center in critical condition .The detectives immediately initiated a preliminary investigation to ascertain what really happened to the victim in this case.

Later the same evening investigator were notified by the attending physician, that the situation of the victim was critical and that he had to be immediately flown out to for further medical attention.

On Wednesday December 9th 2020, the investigating officers were notified by the Medical center that victim, had passed away due to injuries sustained in this incident.

Even though the comprehensive investigation is slowly progressing the detective department is requesting the public to provide any additional information that can serve to help solving this case .

The Sint Maarten Police Force, can be contacted at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something. This investigation is ongoing

Several officers of KPSM tested positive for the corona virus

In an effort to continuously maintain transparency with the community the Sint

Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the community of St.Maarten

that several of our officers have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus over the last few days.

In following the CPS guidelines, these colleagues have since

been in isolation and their team members, who were possibly in close contact, have been quarantined.

The building where the officers were working was immediately disinfected/sanitized.

KPSM in cooperation with CPS at the moment is following CPS front liners protocol which entails that most workers of KPSM will be have the opportunity to get tested. This in an repeatedly effort to keep the organization operational for providing safety and security for the community at large

KPSM members are being urged to comply with the social distancing protocols and that of the World Health Organization as much as possible, both during service and out of service

This measure includes:

Washing your hands often

Limit social gatherings and time spent in crowded places,

Wearing of masks

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The colleagues who tested positive are doing well considering the circumstances in which they find themselves at the moment.