Un persona a rekuperá.

Riba 24 di desèmber 2020 tin 3 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 152 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

En konekshon ku dianan di Pasku lo no publiká sifranan di Covid-19 riba 25 i 26 di desèmber. Salubridat Públiko si ta keda alkansabel.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Eén persoon is hersteld.

Op 24 december 2020 zijn er 3 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.

152 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

In verband met de Kerstdagen worden er geen Covid-19 cijfers gepubliceerd op 25 en 26 december. De afdeling Publieke Gezondheid is wel bereikbaar.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

One person has recovered.

On December 24th 2020 there are 3 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

152 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Due to the holidays we will not publish the Covid-19 numbers on December 25 and December 26. The Health Department is available.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

