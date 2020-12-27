Government of Sint Maarten ** 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

** 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of December 25th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. There was a recovery rate of zero (0) cases. The total active cases is now one hundred and twenty- nine (129). The total number of confirmed cases is one thousand three hundred and ninety- three (1393).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- four (124) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at one thousand two hundred and thirty- eight (1238). Two hundred and nineteen (219) people remains in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 1783 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 9775 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek wishes all residents and visitors a Merry Christmas. As you celebrate with your family and friends remember to wash or sanitize your hands frequently, wear a mask and maintain your 2-meter distance.