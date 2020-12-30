Boluntarionan a duna 3,875 ora di labor na konservashon di turtuga na 2020! Volunteers donated 3,875 hours to sea turtle conservation in 2020!

30 desèmber 2020, Bonaire

Boluntarionan a duna 3,875 ora di labor na konservashon di turtuga na 2020!

Kralendijk, 30 di desèmber 2020 – Awor ku 2020 ta yegando na su final, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ke ekstendé su gratitut na tur su boluntarionan, sostenedónan, dunadónan di fondo i donantenan pa nan sosten generoso. Masha danki!

3,875 ora di labor ta loke ku boluntarionan di STCB a dediká na protekshon di turtuga di laman na 2020. Bintishete dia di konteo riba un trayekto fiho (transect-count) na kosta wèst, sinku siman di investigashon di kaptura ku a hasi den reda den Bahia di Lac, 540 patruya di nèshi ku a hasi na e playanan ku turtuga ta traha nèshi, akshon di limpiesa, presentashon i aktividat edukashonal: nada di esakinan lo no por a bira posibel sin e sosten kontinuo di STCB su boluntarionan entusiasmá i yen di pashon. Na nòmber di personal i direktiva di STCB’s: masha danki!

Huntu ku su boluntarionan, STCB ke ekstendé nan gratitut na nan sostenedónan: e kompanianan i e famianan ku a adoptá trintitres nèshi durante e periodo di traha nèshi na 2020, e komersiantenan lokal – VIP Diving, Dive Friends Bonaire, Mangrove Center and Harbour Village – kende a bende merkansia di STCB i a hasi donashon di nan porsentahe di konsignashon di manera ku 100% di e benta ta bai direktamente pa konservashon di turtuga di laman, e dunadó di fondonan mayó WWF-NL, Stichting DierenLot i Gobièrnu, i tur e donantenan individual ku a sostené e organisashon. Masha danki!

Un di e aktividatnan kulminante di e aña akí tabata e instalashon di e di 26 transistor di satélite na un turtuga. Ku sosten di ContourGlobal Bonaire, STCB a pega un transistor na un turtuga kawama muhé adulto, ku a haña e nòmber ‘Flappie’, di manera ku STCB por a sigui su ruta di regreso pa su kaminda ku e ta buska kuminda na Miskito Cays, Nicaragua. E transistor ku nos a instalá na luna di ougùstùs ta trahando ketu bai anto STCB lo kontinuá manda informashon nobo di paradero di Flappie riba su medionan sosial.

Pero no ta tur kos a bai bon… Pa motibu di e pandemia, STCB mester a kanselá diferente aktividat (boluntario), inkluso Akshon di Limpiesa di Liña di Piska na Waf di Nort i di Sùit i un proyekto di investigashon na kosta di pariba. Ku masha tiki turista di bishita na nos isla, benta di merkansia i donashon a baha drástikamente. Di kosnan positivo, Stichting DierenLot a duna nos un fiansa generoso pa kubri e buraku den entrada ku a presentá i ku yudansa di su boluntarionan, STCB a logra di kompletá su trabounan mas importante di monitoreo: e patruyanan di monitoreo di nèshi di turtuga i investigashon den awa na kosta wèst i den bahia di Lac.

I tin mas notisia positivo… Na 2021, STCB lo bai selebrá su di 30 aniversario! Na yanüari, personal i boluntarionan lo start ku e periodo nobo di investigashon na kosta wèst, ku un frekuensia di tres dia pa siman, pa por haña un mihó bista di e kantidat di turtuga ku ta buska kuminda den e área akí. Na luna di mei, nos ta spera e promé turtuganan muhé pa bin traha nèshi na Klein Bonaire, i na yüni STCB lo regresá den Bahia di Lac pa kontinuá ku investigashon di turtuga ku nan mes ta kapturá den reda. Tur esakinan lo bira posibel ku sosten di STCB su boluntarionan & sostenedónan: e super héroenan di nos turtuganan di laman!

###

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta un organisashon non gubernamental (NGO) pa hasi investigashon i pa konservashon di turtuga di laman ku ta protehando turtuga di laman for 1991.

Volunteers donated 3,875 hours to sea turtle conservation in 2020!

Kralendijk, 30 December 2020 – With 2020 coming to an end, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) would like to extend their gratitude to all their volunteers, supporters, funders and donors for their ongoing and very generous support. Thank you!

3,875 is the number of hours that volunteers of STCB have dedicated to the protection of sea turtles in 2020. Twenty-seven transect-count survey days on the west coast, five weeks of net-capture surveys in Lac Bay, 540 nest monitoring patrols on Bonaire’s nesting beaches, clean-ups, presentations and educational activities: none of this would have been possible without the ongoing support of STCB’s enthusiastic and passionate volunteers. On behalf of STCB’s staff and the Board: thank you!

In addition to the volunteers, STCB would also like to extend their gratitude to their supporters: the companies and families that adopted thirty-three nests during the 2020 nesting season, the local vendors – VIP Diving, Dive Friends Bonaire, Mangrove Center and Harbour Village – who sold STCB’s merchandise and donated their retail services so that 100% of the profits go directly to sea turtle conservation, main funders including WWF-NL, Stichting DierenLot and the government, and all the individual donors who supported the organization. Thank you!

One of the highlights of this year was the deployment of the 26th satellite transmitter. With the support of ContourGlobal Bonaire, STCB fitted a transmitter on an adult female hawksbill turtle, named ‘Flappie’, and STCB has been able to track her to her foraging home in the Miskito Cays, Nicaragua. The transmitter, which was deployed in August, is still working and STCB will continue to provide updates on ‘Flappie’s’ whereabouts via their social media.

But it wasn’t all great… Due to the pandemic, STCB had to cancel several (volunteer) activities, including Fishing Line Clean-ups at the North & South Pier and research on the east coast. With very few tourists visiting the island, merchandise sales and donations also dropped drastically. On the positive side, Stichting DierenLot provided a generous loan to cover the gap and with the help of their volunteers, STCB was able to complete their most important monitoring work: the nest monitoring patrols and in-water research on the west coast and in Lac Bay.

And there is more positive news… In 2021, STCB will be celebrating their 30th anniversary! In January, staff and volunteers will start the new survey season on the west coast, going out three days a week to get a better insight in the number of foraging turtles in this area. In May, the first nesting females are expected to lay nests on Klein Bonaire, and in June STCB will return to Lac Bay to continue their net-capture surveys. All of this will be made possible by STCB’s volunteers & supporters: sea turtle superheroes!

###

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is a non-governmental research and conservation organization that has been protecting sea turtles since 1991.

Contact persoon: Kaj Schut, Manager, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire, +599 717-2225, stcb@bonaireturtles.org

VOOR ONMIDDELLIJKE PUBLICATIE

30 december 2020, Bonaire

Vrijwilligers doneren 3,875 uur aan de bescherming van zeeschildpadden in 2020!

Kralendijk, 30 december 2020 – Nu 2020 ten einde loopt, wil Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) al haar vrijwilligers, supporters, financiers en donateurs bedanken voor hun voortdurende en zeer genereuze steun. Bedankt!

3,875 is het aantal uur dat vrijwilligers van STCB hebben besteed aan de bescherming van zeeschildpadden in 2020. Zevenentwintig transect-count survey dagen aan de westkust, vijf weken van net-capture surveys in Lac Bay, 540 nestpatrouilles, schoonmaakacties, presentaties en educatieve activiteiten: dit was allemaal niet mogelijk geweest zonder de voortdurende steun van de enthousiaste en gepassioneerde vrijwilligers van STCB. Namens de staff en het bestuur van STCB: bedankt!

Naast de vrijwilligers wil STCB ook haar dank betuigen aan de supporters: de bedrijven en families die tijdens het nestseizoen van 2020 drieëndertig nesten adopteerden, de lokale verkopers – VIP Diving, Dive Friends Bonaire, Mangrove Center en Harbour Village – die de merchandise van STCB hebben verkocht en hun tijd en middelen hebben geschonken, zodat 100% van de winst rechtstreeks naar de bescherming van zeeschildpadden gaat, de belangrijkste financiers waaronder WWF-NL, Stichting DierenLot en de overheid, en alle individuele donateurs die de organisatie hebben gesteund. Dank!

Een van de hoogtepunten van dit jaar was het plaatsen van de 26e satellietzender. Met de steun van ContourGlobal Bonaire heeft STCB een zender geplaatst op een volwassen vrouwelijke karetschildpad, genaamd ‘Flappie’, en STCB heeft haar kunnen volgen naar haar foerageergebied in de Miskito Cays, Nicaragua. De zender, die in augustus werd geplaatst, werkt nog steeds en STCB zal via haar sociale media updates blijven geven over de verblijfplaats van ‘Flappie’.

Maar het was niet allemaal geweldig… Door de pandemie moest STCB verschillende (vrijwilligers) activiteiten annuleren, waaronder schoonmaakacties in zee bij de Noord- en Zuidpier en onderzoek aan de oostkust. Door het kleine aantal toeristen in 2020, daalden ook de verkoop van merchandise en donaties drastisch. Aan de positieve kant verstrekte Stichting DierenLot een genereuze lening om het gat te dichten en met de hulp van haar vrijwilligers kon STCB het belangrijkste monitoringswerk voltooien: de nestpatrouilles en het onderzoek in het water aan de westkust en in Lac Bay.

En er is nog meer positief nieuws… In 2021 viert STCB haar 30ste verjaardag! In januari beginnen staff en vrijwilligers aan het nieuwe onderzoeksseizoen aan de westkust, waarbij ze drie dagen per week op pad gaan om een ​​beter inzicht te krijgen in het aantal foeragerende schildpadden in dit gebied. In mei zullen de eerste nestelende vrouwtjes naar verwachting nesten leggen op Klein Bonaire, en in juni zal STCB terugkeren naar Lac Bay om de net-capture surveys voort te zetten. Dit alles wordt mogelijk gemaakt door de vrijwilligers en supporters van STCB: superhelden voor de zeeschildpadden!