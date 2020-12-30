20201230 – Cijfers Covid-19

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Di e 19 hendenan ku a tèst pa Covid-19, 3 a resultá di ta positivo.

Riba 30 di desèmber tin 8 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 154 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Onder de 19 geteste mensen zijn er 3 positieve gevallen van Covid-19 ontdekt.

Op 30 december telt Bonaire 8 actieve gevallen van Covid-19.

154 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Only 3 of the 19 persons who got tested for Covid-19 got an positive result.

On December 30th Bonaire has 8 active cases of Covid-19.

154 persons have recovered and no one is admitted in hospital.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

