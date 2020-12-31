From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 30 December, 2020

Lady dies in a scooter accident on the Rhine road in Cupe-Coy

A fatal accident involving a scooter on the Rhine road on early Wednesday morning 2020, claimed the life of the lady with the initials M.V.G.

Upon arrival on the scene, the police patrol and ambulance personnel encounter a lady who was lying on the roadside not giving any signs of life.

According to the information gathered, it appeared that the scooter rider who was riding on the Rhine road, lost control of her scooter.

As a result of the accident the victim sadly succumbed from her injuries at the scene of the accident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to express its condolence to the family of the deceased. Personnel of the traffic department are busy with a comprehensive investigation in this accident.

The public is being to remind that the roadways are very busy during this time of the year. Please drive with caution as mistakes can result in the unfortunate, loss of not only your life, but also those around you. Avoid senseless accidents by following the road rules set in place to ensure the safety of all.

Follow these Driving Safety Tips for a Safer Journey:

