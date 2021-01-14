Danki na tur operadó di telefòn di GGD Call Center / Thank You to the Telephone Operators of the GGD Call Center

Danki na tur operadó di telefòn di GGD Call Center

Willemstad, 14 di yanüari 2021- Na nòmber di CHATA, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonomiko (MEO) i Ministerio di Salubridat (GMN), un danki kaluroso ta bai na tur operadó di telefòn di e call center i tambe miembronan di CHATA, kende a kontribuí na e sentro di yamada di GGD. Ayera, danki na dòkter Izzy Gerstenbluth, GMN a ekstendé su apresio na tur operadó di telefòn di e sentro di yamada na Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort.

E sentro di yamada a keda harmá pa CHATA, CTB, MEO i GMN ku e proposito pa monitoriá bishitantenan ku ta drenta nos pais di Oropa. E operadonan di telefòn tabata yama e bishitantenan kada 2, 4, 8 i 14 dia pa monitoriá nan salú i asina perkurá ku nan ta sinti bon. Alrededor di 50 persona di 17 miembro di CHATA a sirbi komo operadó riba un base semanal, sigurando un monitoreo fuerte pa asina por a oumentá nos kapasidat pa risibí mas bishitante di afó.

Un danki ta bai na tur miembro di CHATA ku a kontribuí na esaki: Avila Beach Hotel, Avis Car Rental, Caribe Car Rentals, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Delta Security Caribe, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Karakter Beach Restaurant, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Orco bank, Papagayo Curaçao, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino i TUI.

Finalemente, un danki kaluroso ta bai na Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort kende a habri su portanan pa e sentro di yamada i tur operadó di telefòn i tambe na departamentu di GMN, sra. Yaskara Halabi, sra. Norédiz Lourents i dòkter Izzy Gerstenbluth.

Thank You to the Telephone Operators of the GGD Call Center

Willemstad, January 14, 2021 – On behalf of CHATA, Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) and Ministry of health (GMN), an appreciative thank you is in order to all telephone operators and CHATA Members who have contributed to the GGD Call Center. Yesterday, thanks to Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth, GMN extended their appreciation to the telephone operators at the HQ of the Call Center, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort.

The Call Center was set up by CHATA, CTB, MEO and GMN with the purpose to monitor all incoming passengers from the European market. The telephone operators would call every 2, 4, 8 and 14 days to check up on the visitors, making sure they are feeling well and healthy. Over 50 people from 17 CHATA Members served as telephone operators weekly, ensuring that the monitoring was strong enough to increase the incoming visitor’s capacity.

A thank you is extended to all contributing CHATA Members: Avila Beach Hotel, Avis Car Rental, Caribe Car Rentals, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Delta Security Caribe, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Karakter Beach Restaurant, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Orco bank, Papagayo Curaçao, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and TUI.

Lastly, a thank you to Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort for hosting the Call Center and the telephone operators and to the GMN department, Ms.Yaskara Halabi, Ms. Norédiz Lourents and Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth.