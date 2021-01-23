On behalf of the people and Government of Curaçao, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the new President of the United States of America Mister Joe Biden and the new Vice President of the United States of America Madame Kamala Harris.

For many years, Curaçao and The United States of America have always fostered a strong partnership on many topics as stability and peace in the region, investments and building resilience. Throughout the pandemic this bond has strengthened and I cannot emphasize enough on how enthusiastic we are to continue our partnership.

We may be a small island, but we are a resilient one, as we know how to overcome our struggles. That is one thing I consider that connects us even more.

The people of Curaçao would be honored to be able to welcome you both on the island and share the great history between Curaçao and The United States of America with you.

We are looking forward to keep working on the various topics that connect us and also to explore a more extensive collaboration in the near future.