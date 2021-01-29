GOBIERNU NOTISIA Dianan 30 i 31 di yanüari 2021, por sostené un lista. Esaki ta di 8or di mainta pa 8or di anochi. 16 Partido mester haña sósten di 789 voto. January 29, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Konseho Supremo Elektoral Sostenementu di Lista Dianan 30 i 31 di yanüari 2021, por sostené un lista. Esaki ta di 8or di mainta pa 8or di anochi. 16 Partido mester haña sósten di 789 voto. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
