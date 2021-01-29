GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Dianan 30 i 31 di yanüari 2021, por sostené un lista. Esaki ta di 8or di mainta pa 8or di anochi. 16 Partido mester haña sósten di 789 voto.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Konseho Supremo Elektoral

Sostenementu di Lista
Dianan 30 i 31 di yanüari 2021, por sostené un lista. Esaki ta di 8or di mainta pa 8or di anochi.
16 Partido mester haña sósten di 789 voto.

 

You May Also Like

Detenshon pa menasa i maltrato.

REDAKSHON 0

OUTO TA BULA BAI LAIRA NA UN RETONDE NA ARUBA

REDAKSHON 0

Ata e resultado di premionan èkstra di sorteo 2012. Pabien!

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: