Government of Sint Maarten

** 19 COVID-19 recoveries today **

As of February 13th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however nineteen (19) person have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy eight (78). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand nine hundred and ninety four (1994).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy eight (78) people in home isolation. No patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand eight hundred and eighty nine (1889). One hundred and twenty one (121) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2440 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 16, 065 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges everyone to remain vigilant and continue to follow the mandatory regulations implemented in order to flatten the curve and reduce further spread of the COVID-19 virus.