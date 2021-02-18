From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, February 18th 2021

Suspect arrested in connection with the Beacon Hill investigation

Personnel of the detective department arrested the man with the initials B.L.N. on Wednesday evening February 17th 2021 about 08.00 pm in connection with the ongoing investigation the female victim who was found deceased in her home on the White Sands road on February 15th 2021.

On Monday, February 15th, 2021, at approximately 12.00 pm the officers encountered a female victim who was lying on the ground in her home and not showing any signs of life. It was concluded that the victim died of foul play and the body of the victim has been confiscated for further investigation.

After the arrest, a search was conducted at the house of the suspect in the Middle Region area. Several items were confiscated during the house search by the detectives. Subsequently, the suspect B.L.N. was brought over to the Police Station in Philipsburg, where he is being incarcerated pending further investigation.

If anyone may have information as to what took place or have additional information pertaining to this case, do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

Couple arrested for narcotics smuggling

Members of the Alpha arrested the couple with the initials R.A.R.L. (29) and P.N. (34) on February the 17th 2021, in connection with an ongoing investigation into Narcotics smuggling. According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects were involved in a transshipment of narcotics via the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facility in Point Blanche on February 15th 2021. Both suspects reprimanded into police custody pending further investigation. The Alpha team confiscated an amount of 427 grams narcotics during his investigation which is still ongoing.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.