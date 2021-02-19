GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [FONDO DI SOSTEN]: Entrante, djaweps 18 di febrüari 2021 pa 4’or di atardi

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[FONDO DI SOSTEN]: Entrante, djaweps 18 di febrüari 2021 pa 4’or di atardi, Empresarionan Individual por hasi aplikashon pa supsidio finansiero (TBZO) pa luna di febrüari 2021. Pa aplikashon por manda un mail pa empresario@fondodisosten.org.

 

