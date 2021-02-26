CHATA ta tene e promé reunion di membresia pa 2021 / CHATA Hosts the First Membership Meeting of 2021

CHATA ta tene e promé reunion di membresia pa 2021

Willemstad, 26 di febrüari 2021 – Ayera CHATA a tene su promé reunion di kuartal di membresia pa 2021 ku e meta pa informá su miembronan tokate e último desaroyonan den sektor. E reunion di membresia tabata virtual, komo ku CHATA ahinda ta praktiká medidanan di distansia sosial implementá pa gobièrnu. Durante e reunion, e Direktor di Maneho, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a duna un CHATA update breve i sra. Peggy Croes, Direktor di Merkadeo, Servisio i Desaroyo Aero di Curaçao International Airport a duna un update riba servisio aero i tambe e último desaroyonan. Por último, Dr. Ashley Duits, Imunólogo mediko na Fundashon Krus Kòrá Banko di Sanger a duna un update na miembronan tokante bakunashon.

E reunion a kuminsá ku sra. Seferina-Rojas yamando bonbiní na tur esnan ku a sintonisá i a kompartí e programa di e reunion. El a kompartí e diferente esfuersonan pa rekuperashon lokal ku sektor ta traha riba dje. Esaki ta inkluí e programa di bakunashon kontra COVID-19 ku a inisiá den komienso di e siman akí, e intento pa krea corridors pa biaha mas sigur i e kodiko hel i por último e seguro i test center pa COVID-19 ku ta den proseso pa asina simplifiká biahe pa Kòrsou. E diferente test center nan ta den preparashon, lo ta ubiká na varios miembro akomodashon di CHATA i lo habri entrante luna di mart. Medical Laboratory Services (MLS) lo kuminsá ku e test center na Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort riba djaluna, 1 di mart, mientras e mesun servisio lo ta disponibel na Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino entrante djarason, 3 di mart i djaluna, 8 di mart na Papagayo Beach Hotel & Resort Curaçao. MLS lo kobra $90 pa PCR tèst i $40 pa tèst di antigen. Orarionan lo ta di 8 AM – 12PM i klientenan lo risibí nan resultado mesun dia.

Sra. Seferina – Rojas a kontinuá presentando e prestashon di industria, proveé pa Ofisina di Turismo (CTB), indikando ku den di tres i di kuater kuartal di 2020 Kòrsou a risibí un total di 65,010 bishitante. Pa loke ta trata prestashon di hotèl, un average di 34.5% di kamber di hotèl tabata okupá, mientras un tarifa diario promedio (ADR) di $135.48 a keda registrá pa e último dos kuartalnan di aña. Pa e mesun temporada, un average di $46.22 a keda registrá pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber dispoibel (RevPAR). Pa luna di yanüari 2021, e resultado di CHATA su enkuesta tokante prestashon di hotèl ta indiká un okupahson di 20%, tarifa diario promedio (ADR) di $183,84 i entrada pa kamber disponbel (RevPAR) di $31.01. E representashon di hotelnan ku a partisipá na e enkuesta tabata abou, esaki ta nifiká ku e sifranan lo no refleha e situashon berdadero. Pues CHATA ta enkurashá i buta emphasis riba e importansha pa hotelnan ku ta miembro hasi nan reportage mensual pa asina por reporta sifranan balido den futuro. Pa loke ta trata desaroyo di kamber pa e próksimo kuater añanan, por spera ku Kòrsou lo tin alrededor di 3,086 kamber adishonal ku tur proyektonan den desaroyo.

Despues di e update di CHATA, sra. Peggy Croes a duna e último desaroyonan riba servisio aero di parti di CAP. Durante su presentashon, sra. Croes a trata e skema di aeroliñanan pa e merkado Oropeo, Norte Amerikano, Sur Amerikano i Karibense, menshonando ku esaki por kambia ahinda. Tambe el a menshoná ku apesar ku nos a pasa den tempunan difisil, nos ta hopi agradesido pa e restrikshonnan di biahe ku a keda suavisá pa gobièrnu. Ta importante pa menshoná ku sin e merkado Oropeo, Kòrsou su servisio aero lo a baha aún mas signifikante, sinembargo ta imprtante tambe pa mantené un balansa den distribushon di nos asientonan. Tin varios oportunidat ku Kòrsou por benefisiá di dje i traha p’e, manera progarama di bakunashon, pasaporte di salubridat, e corridor hel entre Amsterdam i Kòrsou, merkadeo dirigí pa nos destinashon por ilustrá su seguridat i trankilidat ku por resultá den un estimulo pa kompetensia di tarifa aero.

Despues di sra. Croes su presentashon, a pasa palabra pa Dr. Ashley Duits. Dòkter Duits a duna un splikashon amplio riba e bakuna i su funshonalidat, enfatisando ku un bakuna ta keda trahá i duná pa stimulá e mesun prosedura di un viro ku ta penetra e kurpa humano, pero sin de echo infektá e persona. E bakuna mes ta keda alrededor di 5 pa 7 dia den e kurpa i despues e antikuerponan mes lo sigui bringa e viro. Aktualmente, tin alrededor di 162 bakuna den desaroyo pa e viro di COVID-19. Dr. Duits a bisa ku hopi konfiansa ku niun hende no a muri a konsekuensia di e bakuna aprobá pa FDA. Dòkter Duits a sigui informá ku e siman aki i otro siman, nan lo enfoká riba bakunashon di esnan mas vulnerabel i esnan ku ta traha den kuido. Ta kalkulá ku pa fin di otro siman, sobrá di poblashon por kuminsá bakuná. Pa logra imunidat di grupo, por lo menos 80% di populashon mester keda bakuná.

Na final di tur presentashon, sra. Seferina-Rojas a duna espasio pa miembro hasi pregunta. Despues di esaki el a yama danki na tur miembro pa sintonisá e reunion virtual.

CHATA lo sigui informá su miembronan riba último desaroyonan i ta sigui traha huntu ku tur kolaboradó pa logra su metanan.

CHATA Hosts the First Membership Meeting of 2021

Willemstad, February 26, 2021 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted its first quarterly Membership Meeting of 2021 with the goal to inform all members regarding the recent developments within the sector. The Membership Meeting was held virtually as CHATA is still practicing the social distancing measures implemented by the Government. During the Membership Meeting, CHATA’s Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, gave a short CHATA update, Ms. Peggy Croes, Director of Marketing, Air Service & Development from Curaçao Airport Partners gave an update on air service and the recent developments at the Curaçao International Airport. Lastly, Mr. Dr. Ashley Duits, Medical Immunologist at the Red Cross Blood Bank Foundation, presented a vaccine update to the members.

The meeting started with Mrs. Seferina-Rojas welcoming all viewers to the quarterly meeting. Her presentation started with the meeting program and several points the update would consist of. She shared the current local recovery efforts that the sector is working on, which includes, the COVID-19 vaccination program that started earlier this week, the attempts to create the travel safe corridors and code yellow, and lastly the COVID-19 insurance and test locations that are in process to simplify traveling to Curaçao. The test locations are currently being set up at different CHATA accommodation members and will be ready towards the beginning of March. The Medical Laboratory Services (MLS) will start the testing centers at the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort on Monday, March 1, while at Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, the same service will be provided as of Wednesday March 3. As for Papagayo Beach Hotel & Resort Curaçao, MLS will start its testing services on Monday, March 8. MLS will charge $90 per PCR test and $40 for an antigen test; the opening hours will initially be from 8 AM to 12 PM and the clients can receive their test the same day.

Mrs. Seferina-Rojas continued presenting the industry performance provided by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), stating that in Q3 & Q4 of 2020, Curaçao received a total of 65,010 arrivals. As for hotel performance, an average of 34.5% of hotel rooms were occupied, while an Average Daily Rate (ADR) of $135.48 was recorded over the last two quarters of 2020. During that same period, an average of $46.22 was recorded in terms of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR). For January 2021, the results of CHATA’s Hotel Performance Survey amounted to 20% of average hotel occupancy, $183.84 ADR and $31.01 RevPar. The figures do not entirely reflect the actual situation, as the participating hotel numbers are too low. Therefore, CHATA emphasized the importance of hotel members to report on a monthly basis, to be able to report valid figures in the future. Regarding the room developments, for the next 4 years it can be expected that Curaçao will have an estimate of 3,086 additional rooms with all the upcoming hotel projects.

After the CHATA update, Ms. Peggy Croes took the time to present an update of the air service from CAP. During her presentation, Ms. Croes briefly stated the airline schedule for the European Market, North American Market, South American Market and the Caribbean, noting that the schedule is subject to change. It was mentioned that although we have been going through a tough time, we are very grateful for the country restrictions lifted by the Government. It is important to mention that without the European Market, Curaçao’s air service would have decreased even more, but it is also important to maintain a balance in our seats and distribution. There are many opportunities that Curaçao can take benefit from and work towards, such as the vaccination program, the health passport, the yellow corridor between Amsterdam and Curaçao, target marketing for the destination to showcase its safety and tranquility, which could result into stimulation of air fare competition.

Mrs. Croes concluded her presentation and the floor was given to Dr. Ashley Duits. Dr. Duits gave an elaborate explanation on the vaccine and its functionality, emphasizing that a vaccine is made and given to stimulate the same procedure of a virus penetrating a body, but without actually infecting the person. The vaccine itself stays roughly 5 to 7 days in the body to which the antibodies will continue to fight off the virus. Dr. Duits stated very convincing that one has died as a consequence of these vaccines approved by the FDA. He continued to inform that this week and next week they will be focusing on vaccinating the most vulnerable people, and then continue on to the healthcare workers. It was estimated that towards the end of next week, the rest of the public could start getting their vaccine. In order to reach herd immunity, at least 80% of the population must be vaccinated.

Once all the presentations were given, Mrs. Seferina-Rojas allowed the viewers to ask questions from any presentation given. The virtual membership meeting was then concluded as Mrs. Seferina-Rojas thanked all members for tuning in.

CHATA will continue to update its members on the recent developments and looks forward to working together with all parties to achieve our goals.