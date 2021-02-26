Sint Maarten Police: Man arrested after stealing cash out a delivery truck / Community assistance needed to locate suspect who robes supermarket in Middle Region 

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, February 25th 2021

Man arrested after stealing cash out a delivery truck

On Thursday afternoon February 25th 2021, at approximately 1:30 pm, Central Dispatch received several calls, that a man dressed in a black sweat shirt and white long pants man stole a bag containing an unknown amount of money from a delivery truck that was parked at a restaurant on the Soualiga road in Philipsburg.

After taken the bag the man step into a silver Toyota Corolla with the license plate number P-7550 and sped off in the direction of the Arch road.

The police patrol were informed of what had taken place and began to search the area for the car and driver.

While the police patrol was busy searching the area for the suspect, the dispatch center received information about the car was spotted close to the entrance of the Dump driving towards the Arch road.

While patrolling on Suoaliga road close to the entrance of the Dump the officers spotted the vehicle driving towards Arch Road and ordered the driver to stop.

The suspect with the initials S.N.P was ultimately arrested without incident and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning. The black bag containing the stolen cash was found in the vehicle. The money and vehicle was confiscated for further investigation.

Community assistance needed to locate suspect who robes supermarket in Middle Region

Detectives of the Special Unit Robberies are investigating a robbery that took place

On Wednesday afternoon February 24th 2021 at approximately 12.30 pm, on a supermarket located on the Middle Region road.

According to the store employees, who provided a statement to the officer on the

Scene, a man dressed in black clothing wearing face masks entered the

Supermarket brandishing a firearm. The perpetrator demanded an

Undisclosed amount of cash from the cashier and then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction after robbing the establishment.

The officers did a quick search in the area of Middle Region, but the suspect could not be located.

The Detective Department investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone,

who may have any information regarding the robbery to contact the Sint Maarten

Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205. Persons can also use the

anonymous tip-line by dialing 9300 or send a message to our Facebook page.

(Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)

The Police Force is asking the community of Sint Maarten and businesses to remain

vigilant during this period.