Lastimamente ainda tin hende ku nesesidat di krea pániko den nos komunidat.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[KOREKSHON]: Lastimamente ainda tin hende ku nesesidat di krea pániko den nos komunidat. E trayekto di bakunashon ta kanando bon, sin ningun problema. Por fabor yuda nos kompartí e KOREKSHON aki pa kombati “fake news”.

