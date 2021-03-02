DETENSHON NA HULANDA DEN INVESTIGASHON THEMIS

CONSERVATION IN THE NETHERLANDS IN GREAT RESEARCH THEMIS

On Wednesday 24 February 2021, at the request of the Public Prosecutor Cura çao de de 36 year old J.K. arrested in the Netherlands in the large-scale investigation called Themis. J.K. is suspected of being involved in a shooting known as the ′′ Hato shooting ′′ on Cura çao. On July 15, 2014, the Cura çao International Airport two people with automatic guns shot dead. Seven bystanders at the airport were injured. 5 suspects have been arrested for this case earlier. The two gunmen have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The other three suspects have been sentenced to sentences of 12, 14 and 24 years.

J.K. is accused of involvement in these murders. Because J.K. was staying in the Netherlands, the Public Prosecutor Cura çao requested the Netherlands, with orders from the Judge-commissioner, Cura çao, for his arrest and transfer to Cura çao. J.K. has now been transferred to Cura çao and will be handled to the Judge-commissioner at Cura çao this week.

Themis is the investigation of criminal offences committed in recent years in the various countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and in countries beyond. Special for this investigation, therefore, a detective team has been formed, consisting of members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Cura çao, Aruba and the Cherche Cooperation Team (RST). This police team is led by the Public Prosecutor Sint Maarten and the Public Prosecutor Cura çao.

Arrests took place earlier in this investigation in November 2020 and February 2021

Anyone who has information that can help the research team, can reach the team on the following telephone / Whatsapp numbers: + 3865 5999 521 (Cura çao).