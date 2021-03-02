DETENSHON NA HULANDA DEN INVESTIGASHON THEMIS
Riba petishon di Ministerio Públiko Kòrsou, djarason 24 di febrüari a detené e sospechos J.K. di 36 aña di edat na Hulanda den e investigashon Themis. Ta sospechá J.K. di tabata envolví den un tiroteo konosí na Kòrsou komo e “Hato shooting”. Riba 15 di yüli 2014 a asesiná dos persona na Aeropuerto Internashonal di Kòrsou ku arma di kandela outomátiko. Shete hende presenta na aeropuerto a keda herida. Anteriormente a detené 5 persona den e kaso aki. E dos tiradónan a keda kondená na kastigu di prisòn di bida largu. E otro tres sospechosonan a keda kondená na kastigunan di 12, 14 i 24 aña.
Ta reprochá J.K. di tabata envolví den e asesinatonan. Mirando ku J.K. tabata residensiá na Hulanda, Ministerio Públiko Kòrsou a hasi petishon na Hulanda via di órden di hues-komisario di Kòrsou pa su detenshon i traslado pa Kòrsou. Entretantu a trasladá J.K. pa Kòrsou i e siman aki e lo presentá dilanti hues-komisario.
Themis ta un investigashon di echonan kometé den diferente pais den Reino Hulandes i otro pais pafó di esaki. Speshal pa e investigashon aki a forma un tim di reshèrshi ku ta konsistí di miembro di kuerponan polisial di Sint Maarten, Kòrsou, Aruba i tambe e Tim di Koperashon di Reshèrshi (RST). E tim aki ta kai bou di mando di Ministerio Públiko di Sint Maarten i Ministerio Públiko di Kòrsou.
Anteriormente den e investigashon aki tabata tin detenshon na Kòrsou na luna di novèmber2020 i febrüari 2021.
Es ku tin informashon ku por yuda e tim di investigashon por tuma kontakto ku e tim via di e siguiente numbernan di telefòn/Whatsapp: +5999 521 3865 (Kòrsou) òf +1 721 586 5052 (Sint Maarten).
Es ku ta preferá di keda anónimo por kompartí informashon dia di e siguiente liña di tep (tambe Whatsapp): +5999 679 2896 (Kòrsou) o +1 721 553 0561 (Sint Maarten).
CONSERVATION IN THE NETHERLANDS IN GREAT RESEARCH THEMIS
On Wednesday 24 February 2021, at the request of the Public Prosecutor Cura çao de de
36 year old J.K. arrested in the Netherlands in the large-scale investigation called Themis. J.K. is suspected of being involved in a shooting known as the ′′ Hato shooting ′′ on Cura çao. On July 15, 2014, the Cura çao International Airport two people with automatic guns shot dead. Seven bystanders at the airport were injured. 5 suspects have been arrested for this case earlier. The two gunmen have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The other three suspects have been sentenced to sentences of 12, 14 and 24 years.
J.K. is accused of involvement in these murders. Because J.K. was staying in the Netherlands, the Public Prosecutor Cura çao requested the Netherlands, with orders from the Judge-commissioner, Cura çao, for his arrest and transfer to Cura çao. J.K. has now been transferred to Cura çao and will be handled to the Judge-commissioner at Cura çao this week.
Themis is the investigation of criminal offences committed in recent years in the various countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and in countries beyond. Special for this investigation, therefore, a detective team has been formed, consisting of members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Cura çao, Aruba and the Cherche Cooperation Team (RST). This police team is led by the Public Prosecutor Sint Maarten and the Public Prosecutor Cura çao.
Arrests took place earlier in this investigation in November 2020 and February 2021
Anyone who has information that can help the research team, can reach the team on the following telephone / Whatsapp numbers: + 3865 5999 521 (Cura çao).
Those who prefer to remain anonymous can share information via the following tip lines (also Whatsapp): + 2896 5999 679 (Cura çao) or + 0561 1 721 553 (Sint Maarten).
