St maarten Police: Armed robbery at the Happy Valley Supermarket

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, March 2nd, 2021

Armed robbery at the Happy Valley Supermarket

The Special Robbery Unit of the Police Department is presently investigating an armed robbery on the Happy Valley Supermarket at the A.Th. Illidge Road. The incident took place on Monday March 1st 2021 at approximately 8.00 p.m. Central Dispatch received several calls about a robbery in progress on the A.Th. Illidge road, who immediately directed the police patrols to investigate what had taken place.

On the scene the officers spoke to the victims and several witnesses. According to the information that was gathered, two young masked man armed with a handgun, threatened the employee and took money from the cash register. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in the direction of the Garden of Eden. This investigation into this robbery is still ongoing.

Only together we can combat these types of crimes. The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information about this robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.