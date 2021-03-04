Sint Maarten Police: Attempted armed robbery results in two victims getting shot

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, March 3rd 2021

Attempted armed robbery results in two victims getting shot

The Detectives of the Sint Maarten Police Force are investigating an attempted armed robbery whereby shots were fired. The incident took place in the area of St. Peters, around midnight, in the night of March 2nd 2021 going into March the 3rd 2021.

The central dispatch received several calls about a shooting incident that took place in St. Peters and immediately directed the ambulance and several police patrols to the area.

At the scene it appeared that during the attempted armed robbery, two victims were shot and in urgent need of medical treatment. The two young men, both in their early twenties, were rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment.

According to the information that was gathered, three young masked men threatened the victims with a handgun and attempted to rob them of their personal belongings. The suspects did not succeed in robbing the victims and proceeded to fire several shots, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. Both victims, who were seriously injured, were later operated on at the S.M.M.C.

The investigation into this attempted robbery is still ongoing. Only together we can combat these types of crimes. The detectives investigating this attempted armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information about this robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.