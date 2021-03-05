CHATA Stars of the Industry di kuartal 4 di 2020

Willemstad, 5 di mart 2021 – Ayera CHATA a tene su seremonia di kuartal di Stars of the Industry na su miembro Papagayo Beach Club. Durante e evento aki, empleadonan i supervisornan di e di kuater kuartal di 2020 a keda nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA kaminda nan a haña un rekonosementu i a keda selebrá

Tur kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidat ku un persona ta poseé i ku ta saka e mihó for di nan mientras trahando den e sektor di hospitalidat/turismo. Mientras nos ta pasa den un pandemia global, ta adaptá na diferente situashon den trabou i ta mantené un aktitut positivo, e nominadonan aki a demonstrá ku nan ta fuerte i kapas di tur kos. Nan a demonstrá perseveransha i fleksibilidat i nan dunado di trabou ta sumamente kontentu di tin nan den nan tim.

CAHTA ta orguyoso di kompartí e resultado di e di kuater kuartal di 2020 di Stars of the Industry:

Miembro di CHATA: Nòmber empleado Posishon Empleado Freeport Jewelers Indira de Haseth Salesperson Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Rudshaline Conquet Banquet Captain Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Deury Pacheco Carpenter Papagayo Beach Club Ruthselyn Chirino Waiter Oasis Coral Estate Beac, Dive & Wellness Resort Kathiushka Delando Housekeeper Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Cesar Arias Ventura Landscaper Kura Hulanda Village & Spa, GHL Hotel Humphrey Janzen Houseman/Caretaker Kura Hulanda Village & Spa, GHL Hotel Mireja Angela Hous Housekeeper Green Phenix Eldrich Muller Host Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort Ronald Rog Houseman The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Ronald Ismail Security Guard The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Shuraima Hooi Room Attendant Avila Beach Hotel Gimene Pieters Sales & Marketing Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Hilda Palm Miniel Telephone Operator Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Gennieve Betrian Payroll Master Curaçao Dolphin Academy Alondra Escoto Sterling Dolphin Trainer Blue Bay Hotel Tasienne Birginia Housekeeper ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Eugenice Molina Front Office Agent ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Michaelis Milliard Houseman ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Mavis Windster Sous Chef ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Luthand Selassa Maintenance Employee

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber Supervisor Posishon Supervisor Freeport Jewelers Navin Babani Manager Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Jennyfer Vieira Food and Beverage Coordinator Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Pooja Vaswani Corporate Sales Manager Oasis Coral Estate Beac, Dive & Wellness Resort Ashari Rombley Sales Manager ECODMS Curaçao Elsie Ramirez Global Sales, Business Development employee Livingstone Ninoska Apolina Breakfast Supervisor Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club, GHL Hotel Ruthlin Forbuis Front Office Manager Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club, GHL Hotel Vairon Marksman Kitchen Supervisor Green Phenix Claudette Ostiana Middagdienst Manager Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Lutricia Robins Chef de Partie Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Fralier Malacia Supervisor of Public Areas Sea Aquarium Park Manuel Jove Aquarist Coordinator Securitas Fatima Magnus Customer Service Manager

Nos ta enkurashá sektor kompletu, inkluso tur embahador di turismo, pa mantené nan bon prestashon i sigui stimulá trabou den tim pa asina nos industria por realisá soñonan huntu.

CHATA Stars of the Industry Q4 2020

Willemstad, March 5, 2021 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly Stars of the Industry award ceremony at CHATA member Papagayo Beach Club. During this event, the fourth quarter employees and supervisors from 2020 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received certificate of recognition and a gift provided by Brandsimex.

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. While going through an ongoing global pandemic, adapting to different situations within the workplace and maintaining a positive spirit, these nominees have shown that they are strong and capable of anything. They have demonstrated perseverance and flexibility and their employers are very happy to have them on their team.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 4th quarter of 2020:

CHATA Member Name Employee Position Employee Freeport Jewelers Indira de Haseth Salesperson Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Rudshaline Conquet Banquet Captain Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Deury Pacheco Carpenter Papagayo Beach Club Ruthselyn Chirino Waiter Oasis Coral Estate Beac, Dive & Wellness Resort Kathiushka Delando Housekeeper Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Cesar Arias Ventura Landscaper Kura Hulanda Village & Spa, GHL Hotel Humphrey Janzen Houseman/Caretaker Kura Hulanda Village & Spa, GHL Hotel Mireja Angela Hous Housekeeper Green Phenix Eldrich Muller Host Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort Ronald Rog Houseman The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Ronald Ismail Security Guard The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Shuraima Hooi Room Attendant Avila Beach Hotel Gimene Pieters Sales & Marketing Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Hilda Palm Miniel Telephone Operator Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Gennieve Betrian Payroll Master Curaçao Dolphin Academy Alondra Escoto Sterling Dolphin Trainer Blue Bay Hotel Tasienne Birginia Housekeeper ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Eugenice Molina Front Office Agent ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Michaelis Milliard Houseman ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Mavis Windster Sous Chef ACOYA Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Luthand Selassa Maintenance Employee

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor Freeport Jewelers Navin Babani Manager Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Jennyfer Vieira Food and Beverage Coordinator Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Pooja Vaswani Corporate Sales Manager Oasis Coral Estate Beac, Dive & Wellness Resort Ashari Rombley Sales Manager ECODMS Curaçao Elsie Ramirez Global Sales, Business Development employee Livingstone Ninoska Apolina Breakfast Supervisor Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club, GHL Hotel Ruthlin Forbuis Front Office Manager Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club, GHL Hotel Vairon Marksman Kitchen Supervisor Green Phenix Claudette Ostiana Middagdienst Manager Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Lutricia Robins Chef de Partie Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Fralier Malacia Supervisor of Public Areas Sea Aquarium Park Manuel Jove Aquarist Coordinator Securitas Fatima Magnus Customer Service Manager

We encourage the whole sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to keep up their good performance and continue to stimulate teamwork, in order for the industry to realize dreams together.