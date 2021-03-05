Coast Guard received a notification that the tugboat Jason encountered some problems at sea. The tugboat was towing a barge from Oyster Pond to the Simpson Bay. The captain indicated that at a certain moment he noticed that water was entering the tugboat. The tugboat sank very rapidly and could not be saved. The two man on the tugboat swam to the barge they were towing and are safe and sound. The barge was towed to Simpson Bay by another boat.