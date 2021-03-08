Konektividat di spit haltu pa 118 skol na Kòrsou:  Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i Digicel ta firma akuerdo pa proyekto ‘Digitalisashon na Skol’ / High speed internet service for 118 schools on Curaçao: The Government of Curaçao and Digicel sign an agreement on the School Digitalization Project

Konektividat di spit haltu pa 118 skol na Kòrsou:

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i Digicel ta firma akuerdo pa proyekto ‘Digitalisashon na Skol’

WILLEMSTAD: Djabièrnè dia 5 di Mart, 2021 tabata un dia históriko pa Gobiernu di Korsou, Digicel i e 118 skolnan na Kòrsou ku lo forma parti na e proyekto aki, na unda ku lo brinda konektividat i akseso di spit haltu di internèt. E proyekto aki ta resultado di un petishon ku a wòrdu hasí na diferente kompania dor di Ministerio di Enseñansa i Edukashon den konsulta ku Bureau Telecommunicatie en Post (BTP) pa diseñá un plan pa digitalisashon di skolnan na Kòrsou. Ministerio di Enseñansa i Edukashon a selektá e proposishon di Digicel entre tur otro kompania partisipante komo e plan mas apropiá, tantu téknikamente i ekonómikamente.

Na momentu di diseñá e plan aki a tene kuenta ku algun elemento importante, entre otro un teknologia fleksibel i avansá, tambe unu ku ta pèrkurá pa e kalidat di servisio i spitnan di mas haltu. E proyekto ta hasi uso di Digicel/TRES Fibre Optic Network, komo ku e teknologia Fibre Optic ta e teknologia ideal i sufisientemente robusto pa mantené e konektividat pa un proyekto di e magnitut aki, i alabes ta pèrmití ekspanshon na momentu ku e rekerimentunan di e skol i/òf studiantenan oumentá.

Pa e proyekto ‘Digitalisashon na Skol’ a skohe tres tipo di spit di internèt ku lo keda asigná na kada skol, dependiendo e kantidat di alumno na e skol i e kantidat i peso di e rekerimentunan pa kada skol. A skohe 100, 200 i 300 Mbps (Metro Ethernet) komo e spitnan básiko. Tur skol lo tin akseso na un banda hanchu kompartí ku ta ubiká na un Sentro di Data sentral, esaki ta pèrkurá pa un kontrol kompletu di e wèpsaitnan ku e studiantenan por usa, i hasta blòkia esnan ku ta stroba nan, òf ta dañino, no apropiá òf ta ofresé kontenido ilegal. Ademas esaki ta sigurá ku e banda hanchu ta keda utilisá efisientemente, manteniendo gastunan abou.

E skolnan

Di 118 skol ku ta parti di e proyekto, 60 ya tin konekshon òf pronto lo risibí konekshon fibre optic, esaki ta hasi implementashon pa e 60 skolnan menshoná hopi lihé. CEO di Digicel, Sr. Roeland van der Hoeven a bisa, “Digicel su ophetivo den e proyekto aki ta simpel; “Pèrkurá pa niun mucha keda atras i ku tur tin oportunidat igual den nan enseñansa”.

Mas aleu tambe Sr. van der Hoeven a ekspresá gratitut na Gobièrnu di Kòrsou pa e partnership aki, ku ta demostrá ku kompanianan privá por traha perfektamente ku Gobièrnu di kualke pais impulsando kambionan impaktante, den e kaso aki e sistema edukashonal, skolnan i studiantenan na Kòrsou.

“Nos ta genuinamente interesá pa nos hendenan ta eksitoso, partikularmente e generashon mas hoben i ta kontentu di por kolaborá ku Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i Ministerio di Enseñansa i Edukashon, pa huntu nos sigui eksplorá maneranan pa elevá nos hóbennan i nos pais mediante ICT”, esaki di akuerdo ku Direktor di Digicel Business Solutions pa Aruba, Boneiru i Kòrsou, sr. Mark Shoebridge.

Riba fotonan athunto momentu ku a firma e akuerdo entre Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i Digicel djabièrnè mèrdia.

High speed internet service for 118 schools on Curaçao:

The Government of Curaçao and Digicel sign an agreement on the School Digitalization Project

WILLEMSTAD: Friday March 5th, 2021 was a historical date for the Government of Curaçao, Digicel and the 118 schools on Curaçao across the different school boards, as a project that will offer high-speed Fibre Optic internet to 118 schools has been set in motion. This project comes after the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Bureau Telecommunication and Post requested Companies to design a plan for the digitalization of schools on Curaçao. The Digicel proposal was selected out of all participants by the Ministry of Education as the best suited technically and economically.

When designing this plan, many important elements were taken into consideration, for example a flexible and advanced technology was required that allows a higher quality of service and the highest speeds. This project will use Digicel/TRES Fibre Optic Network, since Fibre Optic technology is ideal for this application and robust enough to provide a solution of this scale, while also allowing expansion as the needs of the schools and/or students grow.

For the School Digitalization Project three types of internet speeds were chosen to be installed at each school, based on the number of students at each school and the required needs of each school. Metro Ethernet connections of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps were chosen as the base speeds. All the schools will connect to a shared bandwidth located at a centralized Data Center, which allows an overall control of the websites that the students are permitted to use and has the ability to block harmful, illegal or inappropriate content for our students. More importantly, this ensures that the bandwidth is used efficiently as possible, keeping costs to a minimum.

The schools

Of the 118 schools that are part of the project, many are near to or already having Fibre connected allowing for a fast implementation time, meaning that 60 schools can be turned on within a week. The CEO of Digicel, Mr. Roeland van der Hoeven stated, “Digicel’s objective in this project is simple; ensure that ‘No child gets left behind’ and that all students have equal opportunity in their education.”

Mr. Van der Hoeven expressed gratitude to the Government of Curaçao for this partnership, further demonstrating that public and private partnerships can bring great benefits and efficiencies, in this case to the educational system, schools and students in Curaçao.

“We care deeply about the success of our people, particularly our younger generations, and look forward to working with Government of Curaçao and the Ministry of Education to continue to explore different ways to elevate our youth and our nation through ICT”, said Mark Shoebridge, Director of Business Solutions for Aruba Bonaire and Curaçao.

On the attached pictures, the moment that the agreement was signed.