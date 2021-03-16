Akuerdo CTB i Stichting Dierenbescherming pa atendé problemátika kachó lòs riba kaya

WILLEMSTAD – 15 di mart 2021 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao a firma un akuerdo di koperashon pa atendé e problemátika di kachó ku ta kana lòs riba kaya. Kòrsou tin hopi aña ta konfrontá e situashon aki tantu den nos barionan pero tambe den nos Sentro di Siudat i den áreanan turístiko. Un investigashon hasí na aña 2016 a konkluí ku Kòrsou tin un total di 6000 kachó ku ta kana lòs riba kaya. Konsiderando bienestar di nos animalnan i e bista negativo ku kachónan ku ta kana lòs riba kaya ta duna sigur for di e punto di bista turístiko tabata importante pa kuminsá tuma akshon. Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko a pone e fondonan disponibel pa ehekushon di e akuerdo di koperashon entre CTB i Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao. E akuerdo a keda firmá pa CEO di CTB, sr. Paul Pennicook i sr. Gregory Berry, presidente di Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao den presensia di Minister enkargá ku Desaroyo Ekonómiko Dr. Steven Martina, sra. Zita Jesus-Leito, MBA Minister di Salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa, sra. Syreeta Wansing, sekretaria di Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao i Direktor athunto di CTB, sr. Hugo Clarinda.

E akuerdo ku a keda firmá pa un periodo di 1 aña ta enserá sosten finansiero na Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao pa primeramente traha un asilo pa akapará e kachónan ku keda kitá for di riba kaya. E tereno pa por traha e asilo riba dje ta keda poné na disposishon di Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao konforme un akuerdo di maneho ku a keda firmá ku Domeinbeheer. Tambe, Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao ta responsabel pa kuido di e kachónan ku keda kitá for di riba kaya i tambe sterilisashon di e kachónan aki. Un di e otro responsabilidatnan di Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao ta tambe pa ehekutá un kampaña di adopshon pa asina yega na doñonan nobo pa e kachónan. Ademas, CTB lo sostené Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao den ehekushon di kampañanan di konsientisashon ku énfasis riba sterilisashon di kachó.

E ministerionan embolbí huntu ku CTB i Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao ta konta ku komunidat su koperashon pa huntu nos por resolvé e problemátika di kachónan ku ta kana lòs riba kaya.

Agreement between the CTB and Curaçao Foundation for the Protection of Animals to address the issue of stray dogs

WILLEMSTAD – March 15, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao have signed a cooperation agreement to address the issue of stray dogs on the island’s streets. This is a situation that Curaçao has been facing for many years, in our residential neighborhoods as well as downtown and in tourism areas. A study carried out in 2016 put the number of stray dogs on the island at 6000. Both for the welfare of our local animal population and in view of the unsightliness resulting from strays walking around on the streets, especially in view of our visitors, action was required. The Ministry of Economic Development has made funds available for the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the CTB and the local foundation for the protection of animals, Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao. The agreement was signed by CTB’s CEO, Paul Pennicook and Gregory Berry, chairman of the Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao, in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Steven Martina, Minister of Public Health, the Environment and Nature, Zita Jesus-Leito, MBA, Secretary of the Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao, Syreeta Wansing and CTB Deputy Director, Hugo Clarinda.

The 1-year agreement covers financial support to Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao, provided in the first place for the construction of a shelter that will be housing the dogs that are taken from the street. The shelter will be built on a lot made available to Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao in accordance with a management agreement signed with the Department for Land Management (Domeinbeheer). Furthermore, Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao will also sterilize and care for the dogs taken from the street. Another responsibility of the foundation is that of carrying out an adoption campaign to find new homes for these animals. Additionally, the CTB will provide Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao with support in carrying out awareness campaigns emphasizing the importance of sterilizing dogs.

The ministries involved, together with the CTB and Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao, depend on the cooperation of the local community so that, together, we may solve the issue of strays on our streets.