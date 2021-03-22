From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg March 22nd 2021

Overview of traffic accidents in February 2021

The police Force of Sint Maarten conducted a review of traffic accidents that took place on the island of St Maarten in the month of February. In total there were about 124 road accidents registered with the Sint Maarten Police Force between February 1 and the 28 2021.

The most of these vehicle accidents happened between the hours of 12.00 pm and 01:00 pm at different locations on the island.

One common trend observed in the month of February was serious injuries sustained by individuals riding on Scooters. Most of the accidents involving the scooter have to do with the ongoing epidemic of risky behavior being shown by some of the riders.

Riders have become more brazen and callous with their behavior on the public road. Some individuals seem to be getting a kick out of driving reckless between other vehicles, videotaping and posting it on their social Media pages.

Police force of Sint Maarten ( KPSM) makes it being known that this behavior is not boding well with us or the general public. Police are not going to tolerate this level of behavior on the road. If the scooter riders intend to run the gauntlet, then they will suffer the consequences when caught.

Again it was revealed that the human factor appears to be the most prevalent contributing factor of road traffic crashes. This includes both driving behaviors such as reckless driving and violating the traffic law of Sint Maarten.

Reckless Driving

Speeding, changing lanes without looking, hopping of scooters and motorbikes and ignoring road signs are all classic signs of reckless driving. Illegal driving habits are one of the most common cause of road accidents on our island

Reckless driving usually involves a motorist that is less concerned about other road users than they are.

Abide by the traffic rules, it may save your life