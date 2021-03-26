Gobièrnu di Kòrsou posted a video to playlist Corona Vírùs: Informashon General. Bo resultado di tèst ta negativo, kiko awor? | 25-03-2021
Gobièrnu di Kòrsou posted a video to playlist Corona Vírùs: Informashon General.
Bo resultado di tèst ta negativo, kiko awor? | 25-03-2021
Bo a tèst negativo, esaki ta un indikashon ku na momentu ku bo a hasi e tèst, no a detektá e vírùs di Corona serka bo. Pero, no nesesariamente esaki ta nifiká ku bo por sali for di karentena.
Klek riba e link pa mas informashon i tambe un Buki di informashon di departamentu di Epidemiologia: https://bit.ly/covidprevenshon
