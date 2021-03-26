GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou posted a video to playlist Corona Vírùs: Informashon General. Bo resultado di tèst ta negativo, kiko awor? | 25-03-2021

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou posted a video to playlist Corona Vírùs: Informashon General.

Bo resultado di tèst ta negativo, kiko awor? | 25-03-2021

Bo a tèst negativo, esaki ta un indikashon ku na momentu ku bo a hasi e tèst, no a detektá e vírùs di Corona serka bo. Pero, no nesesariamente esaki ta nifiká ku bo por sali for di karentena.
Klek riba e link pa mas informashon i tambe un Buki di informashon di departamentu di Epidemiologia: https://bit.ly/covidprevenshon

 

You May Also Like

WAK E VIDEONAN: Eksaktamente 3 aña pasá, Kiko Ta Pasando a publiká e asesinato aki. Aworaki, 3 aña despues, ainda ta en buska di e asesino.

REDAKSHON 0

BINNENKORT KUNNEN DE AANSLAGEN MOTORRIJTUIGENBELASTING 2017 WEER BETAALD WORDEN / DENTRO DI POKO POR KUMINSÁ PAGA IMPUESTO DI VEHÍKULO DI MOTOR PA AÑA 2017

REDAKSHON 0

Kachó ta ataká un hòmber, den kaso aki ta trata parlamentario Curtly Obispo

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: