From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

March 29th 2021

Partial Road closer

Public of St. Maarten is hereby requested to take notice of the measures being put in place by the Ministry of VROMI in connection with the partial road closing of the L.B Scott Road.

From the Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert:

Partial road closure of L.B Scott Road to the intersection Pessle Drive.

According to the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), a partial road closure of L.B Scott Road to the Intersection of Pessle Drive will take place on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 9:00 pm until March 30, 2021, at 2:00 Am

This partial road closure is in connection with road repair activities conducted by GEBE N.V. and the contractor Windward Road B.V.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant, and observant of the traffic diversion signs.