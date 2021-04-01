NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM ANNOUNCED

The Curaçao Zoo and Botanical Garden is proud to announce the appointment of the new President and Managing Director mr.Richenel Martijn, following the retirement of Hubèrt ( Bert) Isenia on Febuary 22, 2021.

Mr. Martijn brings exceptional leadership and professional experience in business management and guest experience.

Mr.Martijn will continue on the masterplan development started by Mr.Isenia who managed the park in its most difficult period for the last 10 years.

Mr. Martijn will be supported by a body of four other members to make the Curaçao Zoo & Botanical Garden Management Team.

This body will include mr.Chundriss Mujica as the new Vice President

Mrs.Shurenska Isabella as the appointed Treasurer and general staff and operation.

Mr.Elshten Petronilia appointed as member incharge of the general security in the park and Mr. Hubèrt ( Bert) Isenia appointed as the new Secretary of the board incharge of public relations.

Bert will keep helping with the overall development of the Curaçao Zoo & Botanical Garden.