Importante: Si bo tin keho keda kas, no bai traha i yama 0800 – 0800.

Awe 4 di aprel 2021 tin 183 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Di e 32 resultadonan di tèst ku a drenta, 9 a resultá di ta positivo. 74 hende a rekuperá di Covid-19. En total tin 22 persona den hospital. Tin 16 persona hospitalisá na Boneiru. Tin 1 persona den hospital na Aruba i 5 persona den hospital na Colombia. E persona ku tabata hospitalisá na Kòrsou a bini bèk hospital na Boneiru.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Keda kas pa no kontagia otro persona pafó. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena. Tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rònt di bo.



Belangrijk: Bij klachten blijf thuis, ga niet werken en bel 0800 – 0800.

Op 4 april 2021 zijn er 183 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. Van de 32 binnengekomen testresultaten waren 9 positief. 74 mensen zijn hersteld van Covid-19. Er verblijven in totaal 22 personen in het ziekenhuis door Covid-19. 16 personen zijn in het ziekenhuis op Bonaire. 1 persoon ligt in het ziekenhuis op Aruba en 5 in het ziekenhuis in Colombia. Degene die was opgenomen in het ziekenhuis op Curacao is teruggebracht naar het ziekenhuis op Bonaire.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op, omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Door thuis te blijven voorkom je verspreiding naar mensen buiten je eigen huishouden. Dat is het krachtigste wapen dat we kennen om de uitbraak in te dammen. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.



Important: If you have symptoms stay at home, do not go to work and call 0800 – 0800.

On April 4, 2021, there are 183 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 32 test result came in and 9 were positive. 74 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are a total of 22 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 16 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire. 1 person is in the hospital of Aruba and 5 people in the hospital in Colombia. The person who was admitted to the hospital on Curacao has been returned to the hospital on Bonaire.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.

Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.



