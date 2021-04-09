Entidat Publiko di Boneiru ta lansa plan pa rekuperashon di turismo



Kralendijk – Entidat Publiko di Boneiru huntu ku diferente stakeholder ta lansa un plan pa rekuperashon di turismo (Tourism Recovery Plan). E plan ta presentá un kambio fundamental den strategia di turismo di Boneiru. Enfoke ta riba e turista ku mas poder di kompra ku ta aportá na un ekonomia duradero.

E paro temporal di turismo a konsekuensia di e pandemia di Covid-19 a afektá nos ekonomia lokal severamente. E paro di turismo aki ta brinda Boneiru e oportunidat úniko pa implementá un maneho nobo segun rekomendashonnan di e Plan di turismo stratégiko (Strategic Tourism Master Plan, òf: STMP) publiká na 2017. E rekomendashonnan di e STMP di 2017 ta inkluí involvimentu di nos komunidat i pa atraé e turista ku lo trese mas entrada pa nos isla. Pa a yega na e “Tourism Recovery Plan”, a konsultá diferente stakeholder i eksperto, manera TCB, Bonhata, Kámara di Komèrsio, BBE i otronan ku ta forma parti di e sektor. E núkleo di e “Tourism Recovery Plan” ta pa krea un turismo di kalidat haltu ku ta benefisiá primordialmente komunidat di Boneiru, pa medio di brinda un eksperensia úniko. E Tourism Recovery Plan tin 3 meta: Restablesé merkadonan eksistente i subi e averahe di entrada for di merkadonan ‘premium’, diversifiká e produkto turístiko i oumentá partisipashon di komunidat lokal.

Mester krea eksperensianan úniko mester pa medio di trese e turista mas serka di naturalesa, trese mas konekshon entre e turista ku nos hendenan i nos kultura, i krea mas sorto di aktividatnan ku por hasi durante dia i anochi. Lo enfoká riba diversifikashon, manera turismo deportivo, nomadanan digital, yatenan privá i kruseronan mas selektivo. Pa logra esaki ta bai traha riba mehorashon en general di nos infrastruktura.

Partisipashon di e komunidat lokal den desaroyo di turismo i balorashon di e identidat lokal i kultura ta esensial pa un destinashon di turismo duradero. Pa por logra e partisipashon aki ta bai invertí den den un plan di sertifikashon i konsientisashon pa Bonerianonan. Lo sigurá ku e komunidat ta bon informá i prepará pa por benefisiá di turismo i duna e turista ‘premium’ e mihó eksperiensia. Lo enkurashá e komunidat boneriano pa nan mes hasi uso di e produkto turístiko ya asina nan ta partisipa i yuda propagandá esaki.

E prioridat di Gobièrnu di Boneiru ta pa resumí operashonnan turístiko na un forma seif i responsabel, optimalisá e impakto ekonómiko i laboral i mehorá nos ekonomia, hasiendo uso di e konosementu ku nos mes hendenan i partnernan tin. Pa logra esaki, ta sumamente importante ku nos komunidat ta karga e vishon i ku kada suidanano i empresa ta kontribuí ku nan parti. Gobièrno i TCB lo buska kolaborashon ku sektor privá aktivamente, pa logra resultadonan signifikante i diferente na un manera efisiente. E Plan pa Rekuperashon di Turismo ta krea un kuadro pa aselerá e desaroyo, kaminda e implementashon mester ta un esfuerso konhunto ku partisipashon di e sektor i nos komunidat.

Pa mas informashon òf pa lesa e Tourism Recovery Plan bishitá https://www.tourismbonaire.com/strategictourismplan òf página di Facebook Bonaire Tourism Recovery Plan.

The Island Government of Bonaire launches the Tourism Recovery Plan.

Kralendijk – The Bonaire island government, together with various stakeholders launches the Tourism Recovery Plan. The plan includes a variation of activities which promotes the long-desired transition to “quality tourism”. This type of tourism generates more income with fewer tourists, while protecting at the same time the core values ​​of the island (tranquility, nature and culture).

The temporary pause on tourism as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has seriously affected our local economy, but offered Bonaire the unique opportunity to implement a revised tourism policy in accordance with the recommendations of the Strategic Tourism Master Plan (STMP), published in 2017. The recommendations of the STMP includes the involvement of the community and suggests to attract the active tourist with a bigger budget to the island.

The Tourism Recovery Plan is compiled with input of various stakeholders and experts, including TCB, BONHATA, the Chamber of Commerce, BBE and participants in the Master Plan sessions. The core of the Plan is to attract “quality tourism” which benefits the local community by offering unique and authentic experiences. The Tourism Recovery Plan has three goals: restore existing markets for higher consumption expenditure, diversify the tourism product and increase the involvement and participation of the local community.

In order to achieve these goals, we need to create unique experiences to bring more connection between the tourist, our nature, our community and our culture, also designing more types of activities that can be enjoyed during the day as well as at night. The focus also relies on diversification, such as sports tourism, “digital nomads”, private yachts and a more selective cruise industry. Participation of our local community in regards to tourism developments and appreciation of the local identity and culture are essential for being a sustainable tourism destination. To realize this participation, investments will be made for a certification and awareness program. The community will become well informed about the advantages of tourism and will therefore provide the tourist with the best experience.

The priority of the Bonaire island government is to ensure a simultaneous advancement for the economic prosperity and well-being of the community by stimulating the cooperation and knowledge of our own people and partners. To achieve this, it is very important that the vision is well supported by the community. The Plan creates the framework to accelerate development, where implementation must be a joint effort of the entire industry and our local community.

For more information or to read the Tourism Recovery Plan, please visit https://www.tourismbonaire.com/strategictourismplan or the Bonaire Tourism Recovery Plan Facebook page.

Eilandbestuur Bonaire lanceert plan voor herstel toerisme



Kralendijk – Het Bonairiaanse eilandbestuur lanceert samen met de verschillende stakeholders een plan voor herstel van het toerisme, het Tourism Recovery Plan. Het plan omvat een groot aantal activiteiten die de al langer gewenste transitie naar kwaliteitstoerisme bevorderen waardoor met minder toeristen hogere inkomsten gegenereerd kunnen worden, terwijl tegelijkertijd de kernwaarden van Bonaire (rust, natuur en cultuur) beter beschermd worden.

Het grotendeels stilvallen van het toerisme als gevolg van de Covid-19 pandemie heeft onze lokale economie ernstig aangetast. Maar het biedt Bonaire wel de unieke kans om een herzien beleid in te voeren conform de aanbevelingen van het in 2017 gepubliceerde Strategic Tourism Master Plan – STMP. In de aanbevelingen van het STMP is meer betrokkenheid van onze gemeenschap opgenomen en het aantrekken van de actieve toerist met een ruimer budget. Het Tourism Recovery Plan is samengesteld met input van verschillende stakeholders en deskundigen, waaronder TCB, BONHATA, de Kamer van Koophandel, BBE en deelnemers aan de sessies van het Masterplan. De kern van het Tourism Recovery Plan is om kwaliteitstoerisme aan te trekken dat in de eerste plaats ten goede komt aan de Bonairiaanse gemeenschap, door middel van het aanbieden van unieke en authentieke ervaringen. Het Tourism Recovery Plan heeft drie doelen: de bestaande markten herstellen met een hoger gemiddeld bestedingsniveau, het toeristisch product diversifiëren en de betrokkenheid en participatie van de lokale gemeenschap vergroten.

Er dienen unieke ervaringen gecreëerd te worden door de toerist dichter bij de natuur te brengen, meer connectie tussen de toerist en onze mensen en onze cultuur te bewerkstelligen en meer soorten activiteiten te bedenken die zowel overdag als ‘s avonds uitgevoerd kunnen worden. De focus zal op diversificatie liggen, zoals sporttoerisme, ‘digitale nomads’, privé jachten en meer selectief gekozen cruiseschepen. Om dit te bereiken gaat er gewerkt worden aan algemene verbetering van onze infrastructuur.

Participatie van de lokale gemeenschap in de ontwikkeling van het toerisme en waardering van de lokale identiteit en cultuur zijn essentieel voor een duurzame toeristische bestemming. Om deze participatie te verwezenlijken gaat er geïnvesteerd worden in een certificatie- en bewustwordingsplan voor Bonairianen. De gemeenschap zal goed geïnformeerd en voorbereid worden om voordeel te kunnen halen uit het toerisme en de toerist de beste ervaring mee te kunnen geven. De Bonairiaanse gemeenschap gaat aangemoedigd worden om zelf gebruik te maken van het toeristisch product, zodat zij vanuit eigen ervaring bij kan dragen aan de promotie.

De prioriteit van het Bonairiaanse eilandbestuur is om de groei van economische welvaart hand in hand te laten gaan met de toename van het welzijn van de bevolking. Hierbij gebruik makend van de samenwerking en kennis van onze eigen mensen en partners. Om dit te bereiken is het van groot belang dat de visie door de gemeenschap gedragen wordt en dat elke inwoner en elk bedrijf bijdraagt. Het eilandbestuur en TCB gaan actief op zoek naar samenwerking met de private sector, om op een efficiënte manier resultaten te bereiken. Het Tourism Recovery Plan schept het kader om de ontwikkeling te versnellen, waarbij de implementatie een gezamenlijke inzet moet zijn met participatie van de sector en onze gemeenschap.

Voor meer informatie of om het Tourism Recovery Plan te lezen kunt u https://www.tourismbonaire.com/strategictourismplan bezoeken of de Facebookpagina Bonaire Tourism Recovery Plan.