PFIZER vs MODERNA

As 2020 comes to an end, there is hope as two COVID-19 vaccines have recently been approved by the FDA and have been shipped to hospitals across the country. While the ongoing fight against the coronavirus is far from over, nurses are beginning to get vaccinated in order to create herd immunity and slow the progression of the ongoing pandemic. Both vaccinations were approved following a new emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Currently, there are TWO viable vaccines available to nurses throughout the United States, one produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and the other Moderna. Unfortunately, nurses do not currently have the option to pick which vaccine they would like to receive. The vaccines provide virtually the same coverage in terms of effectiveness and have numerous other similarities. There are a few differences though.

It’s important to note that BOTH vaccines require TWO dosages for effective immunity. You must receive the same second dose as the first. For example, if your first vaccine dose was Pfizer-BioNTech then you must receive a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech.

Pfizer and German Biotechnology Company BioNTech developed the first to market COVID-19 vaccine that was authorized by the FDA while Moderna, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company developed the second to market COVID vaccine.