Djárason, 21 di aprel, restorantnan ku ta disponé di e posibilidat por ofresé servisio di drive-thru i e servisio di ‘delivery’ por sigui tuma lugá te 8’or di anochi.

Pa tur e medidanan na Papiamentu: http://bit.ly/Suavisashon20aprel

Voor alle mededelingen in het Nederlands: http://bit.ly/Versoepelingen20april

