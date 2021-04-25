Government of Sint Maarten

** 1 COVID-19 recovery **

As of April 24th, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however one (1) person has recovered. The total active cases remains at thirteen (13). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred fifteen (2215).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirteen (13) people in home isolation. No patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred seventy five (2175). Forty three (43) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2686 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 26, 322 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley would like to thank CPS, the volunteers and all persons who came out to the ‘POP-UP’ vaccination clinic today. The vaccine stock was used by noon, however, CPS registered persons who walked-up for vaccinations after noon until 2 PM.