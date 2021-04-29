Karta habrí na tur habitante di Boneiru

Kralendijk – Apresiabel lesadó,

E último simannan nos a pasa den hopi kos huntu. 18 di mart Boneiru a bai den lockdown pa motibu di e kantidat haltu di infekshon. Promé nos tabata na nivel di riesgo 6, pero awor danki Dios nos a baha na nivel di riesgo 4. E kantidat di infekshon a baha konsiderablemente pasobra nos komo komunidat a tene nos mes na regla. E bon notisia ta ku nos a laga mira ku si tur hende hasi esfuerso, nos por hasi un diferensia. Nos ta dispuesto pa hasi sakrifisio pa nos mes i pa otro.

Último simannan nos mester a biba sin enkuentro ku amigu i famia. Nos no por a hasi deporte ku otro òf bai gym. Tampoko bebe un serbes ku amigu na snèk òf bai kome ku un grupo na un restorant. E kreyentenan bou di nos físikamente no por a bai nan misa òf sirbishi. Nos a siña pa for di 21:00 keda paden i a kustumbrá ku e kayanan morto. Tin biaha nos tabata ketu i tristu pasobra e vírùs di corona a ranka hende for di meimei di nos.

For di prinsipio di e krísis di corona, hopi hende a pèrdè trabou. Serka hopi famia sèn no ta yega. Danki Dios ku den e tempunan difísil akí tabatin hende ku a laga mira nan mihó kara. Por ehèmpel e boluntarionan ku a kushiná pa hendenan ku di otro manera lo no a kome un kuminda kayente. Ademas tabatin negoshi i persona ku a duna pakete di kuminda na muchanan di skol i famianan ku tabatin mester di esei.

Empresario, bar, hotèl i restorant tambe tabatin tempu difísil. Serka hopi di nan, awa a yega te na nan lepnan. Algun di nan obligatoriamente mester a sera nan negoshi. Otronan apesar di e krísis, di un manera kreativo a logra ofresé nan servisionan i produktonan, manera introdusí kuminda pa bai kuné.

E último lunanan nos siña ún kos. Esta ku nos tin mester di otro pa sali for di e krísis. Huntu nos por pèrkurá ku Boneiru ta mihó protehá kontra e vírùs di corona. Esei por si nos bakuná. Asina bo ta protehá no solamente bo mes, sino tambe bo famia, amigunan i hendenan vulnerabel den nos komunidat. Lo tin ménos preshon riba kuido i hendenan djafó por bishitá Boneiru atrobe. Nos ekonomia pa un gran parti ta basá riba turismo, p’esei nos ke risibí turista atrobe.

A pone nos pasenshi na prueba hopi biaha e último lunanan, pero pasenshi ta gana gloria i union ta hasi forsa!

Stay safe!

Na nòmber di e siguiente organisashonnan

Open brief aan alle inwoners van Bonaire

Kralendijk – Beste lezer,

We hebben de afgelopen weken samen heel veel meegemaakt. Bonaire ging op 18 maart in lockdown door het hoge aantal hoge besmettingen. We zaten eerst in risiconiveau 6 maar zijn nu naar risiconiveau 4 gegaan. Het aantal besmettingen is aanzienlijk gedaald omdat we ons als samenleving aan de regels hebben gehouden. Het goede nieuws is dat we hebben laten zien dat als iedereen zich inzet, we een verschil kunnen maken. We zijn bereid om offers voor onszelf en anderen te brengen.

De afgelopen weken hebben we het moeten doen zonder ontmoetingen met vrienden en familie. We konden niet met anderen sporten of naar de sportschool gaan. Ook konden we niet een biertje drinken met vrienden bij de snack of gezellig met een groep gaan eten in een restaurant. De gelovigen onder ons konden niet fysiek naar hun missen of diensten. We leerden om vanaf 21:00 uur binnen te blijven en raakten gewend aan de uitgestorven straten. Soms waren we stil en verdrietig omdat het coronavirus mensen uit ons midden had weggerukt.

Sinds het begin van de coronacrisis zijn veel mensen werkloos geworden. Veel gezinnen hebben moeite om de eindjes aan elkaar te knopen. In deze moeilijke tijden waren er gelukkig mensen die zich van hun beste kant lieten zien. Bijvoorbeeld de vrijwilligers die eten hebben gekookt voor mensen die anders een warme maaltijd moesten missen. Daarnaast waren er bedrijven en personen die voedselpakketten hebben gedoneerd aan schoolkinderen en families die dat nodig hadden.

Ondernemers, cafés, hotels en restaurants hebben het ook zwaar gehad. Het water staat bij velen van hen tot aan de lippen. Sommigen moesten hun zaak noodgedwongen sluiten. Bij anderen lukte het om ondanks de crisis op een creatieve manier hun diensten en producten aan te bieden, zoals het aanbieden van take-out maaltijden. Hierbij hielden ze goed rekening met de 1,5 meter afstand.

De afgelopen maanden hebben we één ding geleerd: namelijk dat we elkaar nodig hebben om uit de crisis te komen. Samen kunnen we ervoor zorgen dat Bonaire beter beschermd is tegen het coronavirus. Dat kan als we ons laten vaccineren. Zo bescherm je niet alleen jezelf, maar ook je familie, vrienden en de kwetsbare mensen in onze samenleving. De zorg zal minder overbelast raken en mensen van buitenaf kunnen Bonaire weer bezoeken. Onze economie is voor een groot deel op het toerisme gebaseerd, daarom willen we de toeristen graag weer ontvangen.

Ons geduld is de afgelopen maanden vaak op de proef gesteld, maar pasenshi ta gana gloria i union ta hasi forsa!

Stay safe!

Namens de volgende organisaties,

Open letter to all residents of Bonaire

Kralendijk – Dear reader,

In recent weeks we have been through a lot together. Due to the high number of infections Bonaire went into lockdown on 18 March. We were at risk level six but have now scaled down to risk level four. The number of infections has gone down significantly because we, as a society, have adhered to the rules. The good news is that we have shown that if everyone commits, we can indeed make a difference. We have demonstrated that we are willing to make sacrifices for ourselves and for others.

In recent weeks we had to forgo meeting friends and family. We were not able to meet up with others to practice sports or go to the gym together. Also we were unable to grab a beer with friends at a snack or go out for a nice dinner with a group of friends at a restaurant. The churchgoers among us could not attend their masses or services in person. We learned to stay indoors from 9 o’clock in the evening and we got used to our streets being deserted. At times we were quiet and we grieved because the coronavirus had taken someone from our midst.

Since the start of the coronavirus crisis many people have become unemployed and many families struggle to make ends meet. Fortunately, in these difficult times there were also people who came through for our society. For example, the volunteers who cooked food for people who would have otherwise missed a hot meal. In addition, there were companies and individuals who donated food parcels to school children and families in need.

Entrepreneurs, cafés, hotels and restaurants have also experienced hard times. Many of them are struggling to survive and some have been forced to close their businesses down. Despite the crisis others have succeeded in offering their services and products in new and creative ways, such as introducing take-out meals.

In recent months we have learned one thing – we need each other to defeat this crisis. Together we can ensure that Bonaire is better protected against the coronavirus. This is only possible if we get vaccinated. In this way you will not only protect yourself, but also your family, your friends and the vulnerable people in our society. Healthcare will face less taxing demands and people from outside will be able to visit Bonaire again.Our economy is largely based on tourism, which is why we would like to be able to welcome tourists again.

Our patience has often been tested in recent months, but pasenshi ta gana gloria i union ta hasi forsa! (patience is a virtue and unity makes us strong!)

Stay safe!

On behalf of the following organizations:

Carta abierta a todos los residentes de Bonaire

Kralendijk – Estimado lector,

Hemos atravesado mucho juntos estas últimas semanas. El 18 de marzo, Bonaire entró en cierre debido al elevado número de contagios. Inicialmente, estábamos en el nivel de riesgo 6, pero afortunadamente ahora ya pasamos al nivel 4. El número de contagios ha disminuido considerablemente gracias a que nuestra comunidad se ha venido adhiriendo a las normas. Lo bueno es que hemos demostrado que, con el empeño de todos, podemos marcar la diferencia, y que estamos dispuestos a hacer sacrificios para el bienestar de nosotros mismos y de los demás.

Las últimas semanas, hemos tenido que prescindir de los encuentros con amigos y familiares. No hemos podido hacer ejercicio con otras personas ni ir al gimnasio. Tampoco pudimos ir a tomar una cerveza con los amigos en el snack o disfrutar de una comida en grupo en un restaurante. Los fieles entre nosotros no pudieron asistir en persona a sus misas o servicios. Aprendimos a quedarnos en casa a partir de las nueve de la noche y nos acostumbramos a las calles desiertas. Incluso hubo momentos en que estuvimos tristes y silenciosos debido a que el coronavirus se había llevado a alguien de nosotros.

Desde el comienzo de la crisis del coronavirus, fueron muchas las personas que se quedaron sin trabajo. Muchas son las familias que luchan por llegar a fin de mes. En estos tiempos difíciles, afortunadamente hubo quienes mostraron su mejor cara, como los voluntarios que cocinaron para personas que de otro modo habrían tenido que prescindir de una comida caliente. También hubo empresas y personas privadas que donaron paquetes de alimento a escolares y familias que lo necesitaban.

También los empresarios, las cafeterías, los hoteles y los restaurantes lo han estado pasando mal. Muchos de ellos están con el agua hasta el cuello. Algunos se vieron obligados a cerrar. Otros consiguieron, a pesar de la crisis, ofrecer sus servicios y productos de forma creativa, como las comidas para llevar.

Si estos últimos meses nos han enseñado algo, es que, para salir de esta crisis, nos necesitamos los unos a los otros. Juntos podemos lograr que Bonaire esté mejor protegida contra el coronavirus. Para ello, tenemos que vacunarnos. Así, uno no solo se protege a sí mismo, sino también a sus familiares, sus amigos y a los más vulnerables en nuestra comunidad. El sector sanitario estará menos saturado y las personas del exterior podrán visitar Bonaire nuevamente. Nuestra economía se basa en gran parte en el turismo, por eso mismo, anhelamos poder recibir de vuelta a estos visitantes.

Nuestra paciencia fue puesta a prueba repetidamente en los últimos meses. No obstante, como decimos aquí, ¡pasenshi ta gana gloria i union ta hasi forsa!

¡Cuídense!

En nombre de las siguientes organizaciones,