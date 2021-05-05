FARANDULA - SOSIAL - ARTE GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Premio Cola Debrot pa teatro 2020.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Roland Colastica: 4 di mei 2021 den nos kura Terasa Olinda, nos guru di teatro Laura Quast a risibi e prestigioso Premio kultural, Premio Cola Debrot pa teatro 2020. Tabata un anochi ameno.

Tonight, May 4, 2020, the prestigious Cola Debrot for Theater 2020 Culture prize was awarded to the theater guru Laura L Quast in our garden Terasa Olinda. What a night. A successful covid 19 evening.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10165328104385154&id=720490153

You May Also Like

No ta bèrdat ku tin 201 positive case di Covid-19 in Boneiru. In the wake of ‘ fakenew s’

REDAKSHON 0

Onderzoek naar doorwerking slavernij op Curaçao van start

REDAKSHON 0

ULTIMO INFORMASHONA RELASHONA KU COVID-19: Lamentablement e tres (3) persona a fayese, dos (2) ku tabata interna den CMC i un (1) pashent den un Kas di Kuido.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: