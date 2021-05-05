Premio Cola Debrot pa teatro 2020.
Roland Colastica: 4 di mei 2021 den nos kura Terasa Olinda, nos guru di teatro Laura Quast a risibi e prestigioso Premio kultural, Premio Cola Debrot pa teatro 2020. Tabata un anochi ameno.
Tonight, May 4, 2020, the prestigious Cola Debrot for Theater 2020 Culture prize was awarded to the theater guru Laura L Quast in our garden Terasa Olinda. What a night. A successful covid 19 evening.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10165328104385154&id=720490153
You must log in to post a comment.