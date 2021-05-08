GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Entrante djamars awor, dia 11 di mei, ta retirá e Plachi di Dia.

REDAKSHON

 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Entrante djamars awor, dia 11 di mei, ta retirá e Plachi di Dia. Esaki ta nifiká, ku vehíkulonan por trafiká tur dia denter di e orarionan promé ku Toke de Keda.

Laga nos ban sigui kuida di otro pa Kòrsou por sigui progresá.

