GOBIERNU NOTISIA Gimnasio i 'crossfit' por bolbe habri entrante djamars, 11 di mei 2021. May 8, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Gimnasio i 'crossfit' por bolbe habri entrante djamars, 11 di mei 2021. Ta pidi tur persona ku ta bishita gimnasio i 'crossfit' pa sigui mantené tur medida di higiena i distansia sosial i ban sigui kuida di otro.
