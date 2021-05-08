GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gimnasio i ‘crossfit’ por bolbe habri entrante djamars, 11 di mei 2021.

REDAKSHON

 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Gimnasio i ‘crossfit’ por bolbe habri entrante djamars, 11 di mei 2021. Ta pidi tur persona ku ta bishita gimnasio i ‘crossfit’ pa sigui mantené tur medida di higiena i distansia sosial i ban sigui kuida di otro.

