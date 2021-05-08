GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Muchanan i hóbennan te ku 18 aña por bolbe hasi deporte na airu liber entrante djamars, 11 di mei 2021.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Muchanan i hóbennan te ku 18 aña por bolbe hasi deporte na airu liber entrante djamars, 11 di mei 2021. Por lo pronto, esaki mester sosodé sin presensia di públiko.

