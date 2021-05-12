Wardadó di Playanan a registrá e promé nèshi di 2021!

Kralendijk, 12 di mei 2021 – Riba promé di mei, Wardadó di Playanan boluntario di Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) tene e promé patruyanan di monitoreo di nèshi di turtuga pa 2021 na Klein Bonaire, Te Amo & Donkey Beach i na e playanan na e parti sùit di Boneiru. Patruyanan na Playa Chikitu, den Parke Washington Slagbaai, lo sigui den luna di yüni, ora ku ta spera yegada di e promé turtuga blankunan muhé pa bin pone traha nèshi.

STCB su Kordinadó riba Tereno Daan Zeegers i Wardadó di Playa Sue O’Brien a registrá e promé nèshi di turtuga di e aña akí riba 10 di mei na Klein Bonaire, ku ta e mayor sitio di traha nèshi. E nèshi akí tabata di un turtuga kawama, un di espesienan di turtuga ku normalmente ta traha nèshi na Klein Bonaire entre mei ku ougùstùs. Ta spera yegada di e promé turtuga karètnan ku turtuga blankunan na luna di yüni.

Sin e sosten di su Wardadó di Playanan, STCB lo no por a patruyá tur e sitionan di traha nèshi kada dia di siman. Daan Zeegers ta komentá: “Nos ta sumamente gradesido pa e sosten di nos boluntarionan! Dor di nan sosten, nos por registrá tur aktividat di traha nèshi i kolektá datonan importante riba kua ta basa akshonnan di maneho pa protehá turtuganan di laman di Boneiru. Nos Wardadó di Playanan no ta sostené solamente nos trabou ku kontròl di e playanan, nan ta yuda nos tambe ku registrashon di nèshi nobo i ekskavashon di nèshinan ku a kaba brui, i piki sushi ku por forma un opstákulo pa turtuga muhé ku ta traha nèshi i yunan resien nasé, hasiendo asina e playanan bunita pa turtuga i pa hende.”

Si bo ke bira boluntario pa STCB òf bo ke djòin nan riba un patruya di monitoreo na Klein Bonaire, bo por manda un imeil pa Daan na field@bonaireturtles.org. Si bo ke sostené e trabou di STCB na un otro forma, bo por adoptá tambe simbólikamente un yu resien nasé òf adoptá hinter un nèshi di turtuga. Pa mas informashon, por fabor tuma kontakto ku STCB na stcb@bonaireturtles.org.

STCB ta hopi agradesido pa e sosten ku a kontinuá di parti di kompanianan i famianan pa medio di nan programa di Adoptá-un-Nèshi. Nos organisashon ke gradisí e adoptantenan di 2021: Best Cellars, VIP Diving, QVillas, BUTS Technical Consultancy, Dive Friends Bonaire, Bruce & Donna Hood, Novis Family, Gaia Concepts, Cargill, Blue Jay Holding, Harbour Village, The Laughing Seahorse, Enjoy2Stay, dNM Interim, Sand Dollar, Nederlands-Belgische Schildpaddenvereniging and anonymous donors. Masha danki!!

###

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta un organisashon non gubernamental (NGO) pa hasi investigashon i pa konservashon di turtuga di laman ku ta protehando turtuga di laman for 1991.

STCB’s Beachkeepers record the first nesting activity of 2021!

Kralendijk, 12 May 2021 – On May 1st, volunteer Beachkeepers from Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) conducted the first nest monitoring patrols of 2021 on Klein Bonaire, Te Amo & Donkey Beach and on the beaches in the south of Bonaire. Patrols on Playa Chikitu, in Washington Slagbaai Park, will follow in June, when the first nesting green turtle females are expected to arrive.

STCB’s Field Coordinator Daan Zeegers and Beachkeeper Sue O’Brien recorded the first nest of this season on May 10th on Klein Bonaire, Bonaire’s main nesting site. This nest was laid by a loggerhead, one of the sea turtle species that usually nest on Bonaire between May and August. The first hawksbill and green turtle nests are expected in June.

Without the support of their Beachkeepers, STCB would not be able to patrol all the nesting sites every day of the week. Daan Zeegers: “We are extremely grateful for the support of our volunteers! Because of their help, we can confirm all nesting activities and collect important data on which management actions to protect Bonaire’s sea turtles are based. Our Beachkeepers not only support our work by checking the beaches, they also help us with the confirmation of new nests and the excavation of nests that have hatched, and collect trash that may form obstacles for nesting females and hatchlings, making the beach beautiful for turtles and for people.”

If you would like to volunteer for STCB or want to join them for a nest monitoring patrol on Klein Bonaire, you can send an e-mail to Daan at field@bonaireturtles.org. If you’d like to support the work of STCB in a different way, you can also symbolically adopt a hatchling or adopt an entire sea turtle nest. For more information, please contact STCB at stcb@bonaireturtles.org.

In 2021, the following nest adopters are supporting the work of STCB with a generous contribution to the organization: Best Cellars, VIP Diving, QVillas, BUTS Technical Consultancy, Dive Friends Bonaire, Bruce & Donna Hood, Novis Family, Gaia Concepts, Cargill, Blue Jay Holding, Harbour Village, The Laughing Seahorse, Enjoy2Stay, dNM Interim, Sand Dollar, Nederlands-Belgische Schildpaddenvereniging and anonymous donors. Thank you!!

###

STCB’s Beachkeepers bevestigen de eerste nestactiviteit van 2021!

Kralendijk, 12 mei 2021 – Op 1 mei voerden vrijwillige Beachkeepers van Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) de eerste nestpatrouilles van 2021 uit op Klein Bonaire, Te Amo & Donkey Beach en op de stranden in het zuiden van Bonaire. Patrouilles op Playa Chikitu, in Washington Slagbaai Park, zullen in juni volgen, wanneer de eerste nestelende vrouwtjes van de groene schildpad zullen arriveren.

STCB’s Field Coordinator Daan Zeegers en Beachkeeper Sue O’Brien bevestigden het eerste nest van dit seizoen op 10 mei op Klein Bonaire, het belangrijkste neststrand van Bonaire. Dit nest is gelegd door een onechte karetschildpad, een van de zeeschildpadsoorten die meestal tussen mei en augustus op Bonaire nestelen. De eerste nesten van karetschildpadden en groene schildpadden worden in juni verwacht.

Zonder de steun van hun Beachkeepers zou STCB niet elke dag van de week alle neststranden kunnen patrouilleren. Daan Zeegers: “We zijn enorm dankbaar voor de steun van onze vrijwilligers! Dankzij hun hulp kunnen we alle nestactiviteiten bevestigen en belangrijke gegevens verzamelen waarop acties ter bescherming van de zeeschildpadden van Bonaire zijn gebaseerd. Onze Beachkeepers steunen ons werk niet alleen door de stranden te controleren, ze helpen ons ook met het bevestigen van nieuwe nesten en het uitgraven van uitgekomen nesten, en verzamelen afval dat een obstakel kan zijn voor zowel nestelende vrouwtjes als babyschildpadden, waardoor het strand mooi wordt voor schildpadden en voor mensen.”

Als je vrijwilliger wilt worden of wilt deelnemen aan een nestpatrouille op Klein Bonaire, kun je een e-mail sturen naar Daan via field@bonaireturtles.org. Als je het werk van STCB op een andere manier wilt ondersteunen, kun je ook symbolisch een babyschildpad of een heel zeeschildpaddennest adopteren. Neem voor meer informatie contact op met STCB via stcb@bonaireturtles.org.

De volgende nest adoptanten ondersteunen het werk van STCB in 2021 met een genereuze donatie: Best Cellars, VIP Diving, QVillas, BUTS Technical Consultancy, Dive Friends Bonaire, Bruce & Donna Hood, Novis Family, Gaia Concepts, Cargill, Blue Jay Holding, Harbour Village, The Laughing Seahorse, Enjoy2Stay, dNM Interim, Sand Dollar, Nederlands-Belgische Schildpaddenvereniging and anonymous donors. Bedankt!!

