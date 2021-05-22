Di 58 selebrashon di Dia di Afrika

Arte, Kultura i Herensia: ‘Palanka pa konstruí e Afrika ku nos ke’

Kòrsou – E Mishon Permanente pa Union Afrikano huntu ku e Grupo di Embahadornan Afrikano na Brussel den koperashon ku e inisiativa di ‘Kuentanan Afrikano’ i e Diáspora ta organisá selebrashon di Dia di Afrika 2021 dia 25 di mei 2021.

Tópiko e aña aki ta Arte, Kultura i Herensia: ‘Palanka pa konstruí e Afrika ku nos ke’.

Durante di e dia aki lo lansa e inisiativa yamá ‘Kuentanan Afrikano’ (African Tales) organisá ku sosten di representantenan di komunidatnan lokal, den tur fase di bida, hóben i di Diáspora.

Esaki ta un esfuerso guiá pa Diáspora pa hinka orguyo i sentido fuerte di identidat bou di desendientenan afrikanonan, promoviendo herensia kultural i historia afrikano.

Kuentanan afrikano, meskos ku di otro lugánan, ta bini di tradishon oral for di hopi tempu. E kuentanan aki ta pa siña, pa pasa balornan kultural i pa mustra riba aspektonan di bida.

Islanan di Karibe ulandes, Kòrsou, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius i Saba i Sürnam tambe ta representá riba e dia aki i ta partisipantenan aktivo den e proyekto di kuentanan afrikano.

E evento aki ta tuma lugá den e dékada aki, dediká na hendenan di desendensia afrikano (2015 – 2024) proklamá pa Nashonnan Uní ku komunidat internashonal rekonosiendo ku hendenan di desendensia afrikano ta representá un grupo distinguí kendenan su derechi humano mester ta promové i protehá.

Riba kontinente merikano tin sigur 200 mion hende di henter mundu ku por identifiká nan mes komo hende di desendensia afrikano.

Mion mas ta biba na otro parti di mundu, ke men pafó di kontinente afrikano.

Dia 25 di mei, 1963, 31 lider afrikano a bini huntu den un kumbre pa lanta Organisashon di Union Afrikano. Nan a kambia e nòmber di Dia di Libertat Afrikano den Dia di Liberashon Afrikano i a kambia e fecha pa rekord’é pa dia 25 di mei. Ta referí na lantamentu di Dia di Liberashon Afrikano komo ‘Dia di Afrika’.

Un i tur ta invitá pa partisipá na e evento di ‘Zoom’ riba dia di 25 di mei awor:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vwp6ByX-T_GJARAPdoUxIw òf e ‘live streams’

Pa mas informashon por komuniká ku Bwalya Mwali @ info@africantales.org i bishitá https://au.int/en/newsevents/20210525/2021-africa-day-celebration

———————————————-

58th Africa Day celebration

Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want”.

Curaçao – The Permanent Mission of the African Union together with the African Group of Ambassadors in Brussels in partnership with the “African Tales” Initiative and the Diaspora is organizing an online celebration of Africa Day 2021 on May 25, 2021.

The theme this year is “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want”.

An initiative named “African Tales” organized through the support of local community representatives, Youth and Diaspora, from all walks of life will be formally launched on this occasion. This is a Diaspora led effort intended to instill pride and a strong sense of identity among Africans by promoting the African Cultural Heritage & History.

African folktales, like in many other places, are from a long oral tradition. These tales are for teaching, for passing on cultural values, and for making points about life.

And the Dutch Caribbean islands Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba and Suriname are also represented on this day and are active participants in the “African Tales” project.

This event is again taking place in the decade dedicated to People of African Descent’ (2015 – 2024) proclaimed by the United Nations with the international community recognizing that people of African descent represent a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected.

Around 200 million people identifying themselves as being of African descent live in the Americas. Many millions more live in other parts of the world, outside of the African continent.

On May 25, 1963, 31 African leaders convened a summit meeting to found the Organization of African Unity (OAU). They renamed Africa Freedom Day as “African Liberation Day” and the founding date of the OAU is also referred to as “Africa Day”.

Everyone is invited to participate in this 2021 zoom event via: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vwp6ByX-T_GJARAPdoUxIw or the live streams

For more information please contact Bwalya Mwali @ info@africantales.org and visit https://au.int/en/newsevents/20210525/2021-africa-day-celebration

———————————————-

58e viering van de Afrikadag

Kunst, cultuur en erfgoed: hefbomen voor het bouwen van het Afrika dat we willen ”.

Curaçao – De permanente missie van de Afrikaanse Unie samen met de Afrikaanse groep van ambassadeurs in Brussel in samenwerking met het “African Tales” initiatief en de diaspora organiseert op 25 mei 2021 een virtuele viering van Afrikadag 2021.

Het thema dit jaar is “Kunst, cultuur en erfgoed: hefbomen voor het bouwen van het Afrika dat we willen”.

Bij deze gelegenheid zal formeel een initiatief worden gelanceerd met de naam “African Tales”, georganiseerd met de steun van vertegenwoordigers van de lokale gemeenschap, Jeugd en Diaspora, uit alle lagen van de bevolking. Dit is een door de diaspora geleide inspanning die bedoeld is om Afrikanen trots en een sterk identiteitsgevoel bij te brengen door het Afrikaans cultureel erfgoed en geschiedenis te promoten.

Afrikaanse volksverhalen, zoals op veel andere plaatsen, hebben een lange orale traditie. Deze verhalen zijn bedoeld om te onderwijzen, om culturele waarden door te geven en om punten over het leven te maken.

En ook de Nederlands Caribische eilanden Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius en Saba en Suriname zijn op deze dag vertegenwoordigd en zijn actieve deelnemers aan het project “African Tales”.

Dit evenement vindt opnieuw plaats in het decennium gewijd aan Mensen van Afrikaanse Afkomst ‘(2015-2024), uitgeroepen door de Verenigde Naties, waarbij de internationale gemeenschap erkent dat mensen van Afrikaanse afkomst een aparte groep vormen wiens mensenrechten moeten worden bevorderd en beschermd.

Ongeveer 200 miljoen mensen die zichzelf identificeren als van Afrikaanse afkomst, leven in Amerika. Nog vele miljoenen leven in andere delen van de wereld, buiten het Afrikaanse continent.

Op 25 mei 1963 hielden 31 Afrikaanse leiders een topbijeenkomst om de Organisatie van Afrikaanse Eenheid (OAE) op te richten. Ze noemden Afrika’s Vrijheidsdag “Afrika’s Bevrijdingsdag” en de oprichtingsdatum van de OAE wordt “Afrikadag” genoemd.

Iedereen is uitgenodigd om deel te nemen aan dit zoomevenement 2021 via: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vwp6ByX-T_GJARAPdoUxIw of de livestreams

Neem voor meer informatie contact op met Bwalya Mwali @ info@africantales.org en bezoek https://au.int/en/newsevents/20210525/2021-africa-day-celebration

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...