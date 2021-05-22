Government of Sint Maarten

** 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of May 21st, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases eighty two (82). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand three hundred fifty six (2356).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy seven (77) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred forty seven (2247). One hundred seventeen (117) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2, 894 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 28, 642 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Over the past couple of days, we have seen a spike in the number of confirmed cases, Minister Ottley urges everyone to put your health first and go get vaccinated.