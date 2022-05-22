Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Jacobs: Government committed to offering relief **

The State Secretary mentions in her press statement that the most important conditions for removal are matters this government suggested to maintain during various meetings, as well as in its letter dated May 6, 2022. However, the press statement failed to mention the extra conditions coming from the government of the Netherlands, which was communicated to St. Maarten and confirmed today, May 20.

Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “These new conditions will seriously delay the removal of the 12.5% cut for several months, not to mention that we still need to assess internally, if these extra conditions are feasible or acceptable. Contrary to the sentiment expressed by the State Secretary, these extra conditions have somewhat marred the intention of this announcement, as it would continue to negatively impact our civil servants and employees within the (semi) public sector entities, and the ability to meet their acute needs now.”