CTB i Air Belgium a organisá siman di training pa operadornan di tour i agentenan di biahe na Bèlgika

WILLEMSTAD- 31 di mei 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku representantenan di Air Belgium a organisá un siman di training pa operadornan di tour i agentenan di biahe na Bèlgika i tambe e área Nort di Fransia. Manera ta konosí dia 3 di yüli próksimo Air Belgium lo start ku su buelo ku frekuensia di 2 biaha pa siman saliendo for di Brussels Charleroi Airport pa Kòrsou via Martinique. Komo preparashon pa e buelo aki CTB huntu ku Air Belgium ta dunando training na operadornan di tour i tambe agentenan di biahe riba e produkto turístiko ku Kòrsou tin pa ofresé. Tur seshon a keda presentá pa representantenan di CTB i Air Belgium.

Algun di e seshonnan a tuma lugá di forma físiko i otronan tabata virtual. Riba e promé dia tabatin parti mainta un webinar dirigí riba e operadornan di tour i agentenan di biahe di abla franses. E di dos seshon a tuma lugá na Bèlgika kual a enserá un presentashon kombiná ku un workshop pa operadornan di tour di e agensia di biahe Live to Travel ku ta papia e idioma vlaams. E presentashon aki a inkluí informashon di e 12 hotèlnan lokal ku ta forma parti di e portafolio di Live to Travel. E programa di training a inkluí tambe un presentashon dirigí riba operadornan di tour di abla franses di e agensia YourTravel. E seshon aki a tuma lugá na ClubMed na Bèlgika. Mas aleu a tene tambe un webinar pa e operadornan di tour di Live to Travel na Almere. E webinar aki a keda duná den kolaborashon ku Scuba Lodge.

Komo preparashon pa e buelo nobo di Air Belgium, CTB huntu ku partnernan di sektor privá ta sigui invertí den informá e merkado di Bèlgika riba e produkto turístiko ku Kòrsou tin pa ofresé.

The CTB and Air Belgium organize week of training for Belgian Tour Operators and Travel Agents

WILLEMSTAD- May 31, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), together with representatives of Air Belgium, recently organized a week of training for tour operators and travel agents in Belgium and Northern France. As announced, this July 3, Air Belgium will start flying twice a week to Curaçao from Brussels Charleroi Airport via Martinique. In preparation for this flight, the CTB, together with Air Belgium, is providing training to tour operators and travel agents on Curaçao’s tourism product. All sessions were presented by representatives of the CTB and Air Belgium.

Some sessions were held in person while others were virtual. The morning session for the first day included a webinar for French-speaking tour operators and travel agents. The second session was a presentation combined with a workshop held in Belgium for Flemish-speaking tour operators working with travel agency Live to Travel. The presentation included information on the twelve local hotels that are part of Live to Travel portfolio. The program further included a presentation prepared for French-speaking tour operators working with travel agency YourTravel. This session was held at ClubMed, Belgium. The program also included a webinar for tour operator Live to Travel in Almere, organized in collaboration with Scuba Lodge.

In preparation for the new Air Belgium flight, the CTB, together with its private-sector partners, continues to invest in informing the Belgian market on Curaçao’s tourism product.

