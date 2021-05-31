Kuater detenshon pa ekstorshon.
KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA 199 / 2021
30 mei 2021
Kuater detenshon pa ekstorshon.
Departamentu di Komunikashon i Prevenshon
KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU SIRBI I PROTEHÁ
Kontinuando ku un investigashon den un kaso di ekstorshon kometé dia 28 i 29 di mei
último riba un negosiante, polis a hasi kuater (4) detenshon.
Djasabra 29 di mei 2021, alrededor di 21.25 or, tim di aresto konhuntamente ku e tim di
atrako a detené e sospechoso maskulino K.L.L. di 17 aña di edat, nasé na Kòrsou, pa e
kaso ariba menshoná.
E detenshon di e sospechoso a tuma lugá na Incastraat.
Seguidamente alrededor di 21.35 or riba Schottegatweg, tambe e unidat a detené tres (3)
sospechoso mas, pa mesun kaso. Ta trata di e hòmbernan:
H.R.W. di 29 aña di edat,
S.D.M.V. di 23 aña di edat i
S.E.A.Th. di 26 aña di edat, tur nasé na Kòrsou.
En konekshon ku e detenshonnan akí, e agentenan a tene dos (2) entrada hudisial na dos
(2) diferente adrès, respektivamente na Kaya Plateau i na Druifweg. Durante di e
entradanan hudisial a konfiská algun artíkulo ku ta di importansia pa e investigashon.
A presentá e kuarteto dilanti di un fiskal ouksiliar ku a ordená nan enkarselamentu,
pendiente di mas investigashon.
