CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN A UNI DEN YAMA E TIM DI BAKUNASHON DANKI PA ASISITI NOS KOMUNIDAT DEN BAKUNASHON

Willemstad 8 di yuni 2021– Kòrsou tin tur rason di ta orguyoso di a logra yega un grado signifikante di vakunashon. Tur esaki no tabata posibel si nó ta pa e asistensia di e mas di 500 personanan, den gran mayoria voluntario, ku a asistí e mas di 80,000 miembronan di nos komunidat ku ya a keda vakuná.

CIBC FirstCaribbean a uni forsa ku e komité ku a keda lantá pa organisá e bakunashon di nos komunidat, pa gradisí e personal na nòmber di nos komunidat durante di e evento pa yama danki ku a keda ten’é resientemente na momentu ku tabata sera e sentronan di bakunashon na Sambil, WTC i SDK.

Kòrsou a dal un paso grandi den e lucha kontra di COVID for di 24 di Febrüari ora ku Gobièrnu a kuminsá ku e proyekto mayó pa bakuná nos komunidat. Importante den éksito di e esfuerso grandi aki, banda di surpasá e retonan organisatorio i logístiko i konvensé komunidat pa sali kas i tuma e bakuna, tabata envolví personal kapas pa vakuná e hendenan ku tabata interesá pa keda bakuná.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean ta gradisí e mas di 500 personanan ku a envolví nan mes ku e esfuerso monumental aki. Nos banko a kontribuí ku un gesto chikí pa gradisí e personanan ku ta traha na e sentronan di vakunashon i tabata envolví den e proyekto aki. Boso a demostrá ku ora e reto ta mas grandi nos sa di mustra nos mihó kara. Nos ta gradisí boso na nòmber di nos banko i komunidat.” Timba Engelhardt, e Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

E esfuerso di Gobièrnu ta sigui pa konvensé mas miembro di nos komunidat pa bai vakuná. E aktividatnan pa bakuná lo sigui na un lokashon (SEHOS) i durante di bishita den barionan. Mayoria di esnan ku a traha den e esfuerso di vakunashon a regresá nan aktividat di kada dia bèk.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN JOINED IN THANKING THE VACCINATION SQUAD FOR ASSISTING OUR COMMUNITY IN GETTING VACCINATED

Willemstad June 8, 2021- Curaçao has every reason to be proud to have reached a significant level of vaccination. All this could not have been possible without the assistance of about 500 dedicated personnel, most of them volunteers that assisted the more than 80,000 members of our community to get vaccinated.

CIBC FirstCaribbean partnered with the Committee responsible for organizing the vaccination of our community in thanking them, on behalf of the community by contributing in the “Thank You” event held recently at the closure of the vaccination centers at Sambil, WTC and SDK.

Curaçao took a giant leap in the fight against COVID last February 24th when the government initiated a project to get the community vaccinated. Key to the success of this major effort, next to surpassing major organizational and logistical challenges and convincing the community to get out and get vaccinated, was getting the personnel engaged with getting those interested vaccinated.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean thanks the 500 personnel involved in this monumental effort. We contributed with a small gesture to thank the personnel at the vaccinating stations and all involved in the project. You proved again that when the going gets tough we can show the best of us. We thank you again on behalf of our bank and the community.” said Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The effort by the government continues to convince members of the community to get vaccinated. The vaccinating activities will continue at one single location (SEHOS) and during neighborhood visits. Most of the volunteers will return to their normally daily activities.

