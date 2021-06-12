UPDATE: Missing teen returns home
From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector E.S Josepha
Philipsburg, june 11th 2021
The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Nallelin Nayrovi Lorenzo-Mercedes has returned home safely.
Personel of the Detective Department has spoken to the minor and as well as her parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication.
We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.
