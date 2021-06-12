From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, june 11th 2021

UPDATE: Missing teen returns home

The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Nallelin Nayrovi Lorenzo-Mercedes has returned home safely.

Personel of the Detective Department has spoken to the minor and as well as her parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication.

We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.

